Nortal acquires Questers, an international distributed software development company from TPXimpact

Nortal will merge Questers with its subsidiary pwrteams

Strategic acquisition strengthens pwrteams' footprint, access to talent and ability to build cross-border IT and engineering teams for the customers

Acquisition is the latest component in Nortal's European expansion plan following UK market entry and appointment of Thomas Hedley as Managing Director a few months ago

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nortal, the multinational strategic change and technology company has today announced its acquisition of Questers, an award-winning distributed software company. As a subsidiary of UK-based TPXimpact Holdings PLC (AIM: TPX), Questers will now merge with Nortal's daughter company pwrteams to strengthen its footprint in North America and the UK, and bolster its existing business of creating cross-border IT and engineering teams for customers globally.

Questers, founded in 2007 is one of the leading international software development companies that design, build and manage dedicated teams over a diverse set of technologies in various industries. The majority of Questers' customers are in the UK, but also in the US, Germany, Belgium, Norway and Switzerland.

"The Questers acquisition strengthens our pwrteams business which is focused on building dedicated cross-border teams for our customers. The acquisition will add market presence in the US and UK, and complement our strong double-digit organic growth over the last 5 years. I am glad to welcome the 300+ new colleagues into our team," commented Priit Alamäe, CEO and founder of Nortal.

Nortal introduced pwrteams and launched the new business model of outsourcing and team augmentation to the company's portfolio in 2022 following the acquisition of Skelia. pwrteams works with customers in Europe and North America, such as TUI and Thomas Cook Group. The company's service centers are located in Ukraine, Poland, Serbia, Lithuania, Estonia, Mexico, and following the acquisition of Questers also in Bulgaria.

"Access to great talent underpins pwrteams' growth plans, and this latest acquisition marks the first step in our expansion journey. Questers' top-tier tech talent in Bulgaria is a great addition to the capabilities of our existing pwrteams community. Together, we aim to become the international leader in building cross-border dedicated IT and engineering organizations to extend our customers' businesses with speed, efficiency and scalability," said Karel Saurwalt, CEO of pwrteams.

"Being part of TPXImpact transformed Questers into a mature, high-performing business that has delivered consistent value to our customers. Joining Nortal's pwrteams business presents the next opportunity for us in our evolution to respond to the changing needs of the global tech collaboration sector with an even more powerful offering. The natural affinity of our two businesses, and our complementary skill sets will combine to deliver growth across a broader range of industries and territories," commented Alexander Drangajov, CEO at Questers.

"I would like to thank all our colleagues at Questers for the important work they have contributed to the Group over the past five years, and I am confident Nortal represents an excellent fit for the business going forward," said Bjorn Conway, Chief Executive Officer at TPXimpact.

The announcement comes as Nortal, a multinational strategic change and technology company made famous by its digital transformation of the Estonian government ('e-Estonia'), continues to expand its presence in Europe and North America. Most recently, the company announced the establishment of a delivery center in Guadalajara, Mexico to be closer to customers in North America as well as expanding into the UK with both its public and private sector offerings alongside appointment of Thomas Hedley as Managing Director to expand the company's global capabilities in the UK.

More information available at

www.nortal.com

www.pwrteams.com

www.questers.com

www.tpximpact.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nortal