GenoPalate Selected as a Spotlight Innovator at the Inaugural Innovation Experience Showcase at Expo East 2023

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenoPalate , the leading U.S. genomic nutrition platform, is proud to announce its selection as a highlighted innovative business for the first-ever Innovation Experience showcase. This esteemed event congregates pioneering businesses reshaping the health and wellness industry.

GenoPalate: Eat For Your Genes (PRNewswire)

Our journey in nutrigenomics has always been about making personalized nutrition not just a possibility, but a standard.

Since its inception in 2016, GenoPalate has been leading the science based on personalized nutrition based on genetics. With their commitment to advancing metabolic health through tailored nutritional insights and daily wellness solutions, the company has remarkably amassed a community of 170,000 dedicated members.

"Being recognized at the Innovation Experience showcase is a testament to the transformative work we've been championing over the years," expressed Sherry Zhang, Founder of GenoPalate. "Our journey in nutrigenomics has always been about making personalized nutrition not just a possibility, but a standard for everyone seeking optimized health."

Highlighting GenoPalate's impactful presence at the expo, Sherry Zhang has been selected to speak on the Supplement & Retail Leadership Panel. She will share insights with esteemed industry leaders from Nutrition Business Journal, The Vitamin Shoppe, and NOW Foods.

"As we dive into topics of quality, channel dynamics, and consumer shifts," stated Zhang. "I'm eager to share my experiences in the transformative potential of supplements tailored by genetics."

A Showcase of Pioneering Products

At the showcase, GenoPalate will present a comprehensive display of its advanced DNA Analysis and comprehensive Essential Nutrition Report, offering a glimpse into how genetic insights are used to craft precise dietary recommendations. Additionally, attendees will get an exclusive peek into GenoPalate's newest offerings: personalized vitamins and bespoke protein & fiber powder supplements.

Special Invitation to Attendees

Those practitioners and retailers interested in providing personalized nutrition to their clientele are invited to visit Booth #IE556, as they will have an opportunity to receive a complimentary DNA Kit and analysis. Limit to 100.

Event Details:

Venue: Natural Products Expo East, Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA

Date: September 20, 2023 - September 23, 2023

Booth: #IE556, Innovation Exhibit Experience

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or more information, please contact:

Chris Connell

Email: chris.connell@genopalate.com

About GenoPalate:

GenoPalate is the leading U.S. genomic nutrition company. By analyzing individual genetic markers, the company offers unparalleled personalized nutritional insights and products, enabling individuals to make diet choices that align with their unique genetic makeup. Backed by science and dedicated to advancing metabolic health, GenoPalate is committed to making individualized nutrition accessible to all.

