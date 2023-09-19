Hospital Clinica Biblica Joins Global Provider Network to Transform Healthcare in Costa Rica

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital Clinica Biblica, the largest private hospital in Costa Rica, has joined the Global Provider Network (GPN), a step that widens access to affordable and world-class healthcare offerings in Costa Rica for American consumers and self-funded employers.

The GPN is a network comprising the world's leading hospitals, offering comprehensive and easy access to complex bundled and transparent medical packages for facilitators, insurance companies, self-funded employers, government referrals, and individual healthcare consumers.

GPN ensures that referral organizations can now swiftly tap into a network of healthcare providers with pre-negotiated discounts and commissions. Simultaneously, healthcare providers can expand their reach and patient base, courtesy of the swift access to a robust global network of referral organizations, and consumers through Global Healthcare Resources.

"Our partnership with the Global Provider Network is a huge watershed moment for us and for Costa Rica," said CEO of Hospital Clinica Biblica, Gerardo Sanchez Cordero. "Clinica Biblica has a long history of treating medical tourists and providing a high level of healthcare. Joining the Global Healthcare Resources demonstrates our commitment to and capacity to provide quality care to American medical tourists, taking our business to the next level."

Sanchez added that the hospital staff are excited about the opportunities GPN brings, as it opens the door to strategic collaborations with self-funded employers' services and opens the door to new opportunities.

Clínica Bíblica Hospital is accredited by Joint Commission International. This accreditation has been maintained for 15 years, and it is based on the international standards of hospital quality established by JCI. The hospital has also attained the seal and accreditation of the Global Healthcare Accreditation, demonstrating its strong capacity and commitment toward excellent patient experience and quality healthcare.

This milestone partnership achieved by Clínica Bíblica Hospital is part of the strategic planning of the Government of the Republic of Costa Rica, which seeks to position Costa Rica at a highly competitive level in terms of medical services worldwide.

"Not only are we backed by the trajectory we have in our country, but with this collaboration, we are able to assure our users that the processes are coordinated and efficient and that they are based on high standards of knowledge and culture of quality," Sanchez added.

This comes as the hospital has begun rapid expansion with the construction of a new branch on the east side of the city of San José. It will be a medical tower located in a mini-city, with spaces such as a hotel, office centers, restaurants, and shops, as it prepares to attract international patients.

Clinica Biblica has become a driving force of excellent healthcare in Costa Rica, with numerous testimonials locally.

"I have been treated like a King," says Rodrigo Salazar, who reports receiving excellent care in the hospital's intensive care unit, where he said the patient experience was out of this world. Other patients have also shared their experiences of truly personalized care from the well-trained and skilled hospital staff.

Clinica Biblica, they've all said, is one hospital that truly cares about and prioritizes excellent patient outcomes and treats their patients as whole human beings with families, hopes, and dreams, and not just as medical cases.

GPN, launched by Global Healthcare Resources, the leading authority in medical travel, provides targeted and innovative solutions to challenges that stakeholders face in accessing world-class healthcare and scaling profitability.

GPN essentially solves the problem of access, allowing referral organizations and healthcare providers to access each other easily and seamlessly, thus, allowing each to access more patient volumes and clients.

GPN also solves some of the challenges faced by referral organizations and healthcare providers, including:

Limited time and resources to establish and expand their provider network

Limited knowledge or purchasing power to negotiate the best discounts or commissions

Long wait times to secure a contract with healthcare providers

Lack of knowledge in identifying the right healthcare providers, who provide top-quality services and are committed to excellent patient experience and global best practices.

Difficulty in accessing user-friendly technology and payment models that make transactions simple and accessible.

"I have personally known Clinica Biblica for almost 20 years and it was one of the first hospitals we collaborated with when we launched the Medical Tourism Association. My family members and I experienced firsthand the high-quality healthcare and the amazing patient experience that the hospital has to offer. We are excited to take that long-lasting relationship and move it to another level," said Jonathan Edelheit, CEO & Co-founder of Global Healthcare Resources and the Medical Tourism Association.

The American market is already at the breaking point with costs of healthcare. Costa Rica and Clinica Biblica present a safe, high quality and affordable option for major medical procedures, such as bariatric care, orthopedics and heart surgery," Jonathan added.

Besides having access to a wider pool of patient population, health payers, and referral organizations for healthcare providers, as well as access to world-class healthcare providers for buyers, GPN also features participants in the annual publication delivered to top market players and executive decision makers around the globe, increasing their visibility and stake.

GPN also offers greater training opportunities in medical travel, access to digital solutions, and increased collaboration with leading healthcare providers and medical tourism experts.

About Global Healthcare Resources

Global Healthcare Resources is a marketing consulting firm specializing in business development and marketing strategy and penetration services in the employer health care, benefits, well-being, and medical travel industries. We leverage thought leadership, educational training, and virtual and live events to connect buyers and providers of services together to scale business opportunities.

In the last couple of years, we have focused on utilizing the connection between personal and professional motivation to build a business and launched three moonshots in key areas necessary for industry growth. Cost, Culture, and Care. Through these moonshots, we anticipate building a movement that inspires growth through the shared vision, mission, and values inextricably linked between employer and employees. For us, this means virtual and in-person opportunities for business and personal connection, training and certification programs developed through partnerships with key thought leaders across each moonshot mission and leveraging our publication and podcast to drive thought leadership and demonstrable success with each moonshot.

About Hospital Clinica Biblica

Hospital Clinica Biblica is the largest private hospital in Costa Rica, offering services across more than 80 specialties, including orthopedic surgery, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, and bowel surgery, head and neck surgery, and neurosurgery. Founded in 1929, the hospital has grown to become a major Center of Excellence in Latin America, providing advanced care for many patients across the region.

Clinica Biblica Hospital is accredited by the Global Healthcare Accreditation, demonstrating its capacity in Quality, Safety, Environmental Impact, Employee Wellbeing.

The mission of the Hospital is to offer a humanitarian service to all those who need it. We believe in the life and health of the people. Throughout its 94 years of existence, the Hospital has facilitated access to comprehensive health care for populations with cultural, geographic and socioeconomic vulnerability factors.

