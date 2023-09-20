Chester's Chicken Pits Its Popular Honey Stung Chicken Bites Against New Sweet Chili Chicken Bites

The flavor fight lets guests choose their favorite Frank's RedHot® sauce or mix and match

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a Battle of the Bites! Guests who stop in Chester's Chicken this fall should be prepared for a flavor showdown between the restaurant's reigning champ, Honey Stung Chicken Bites, and the new challenger, Sweet Chili Chicken Bites.

Chester's Chicken Bites Combo features eight chicken bites, the choice of two sauce flavors, a small side, and a honey butter biscuit. This Chicken Bites Combo introduces Chester's new marinated breast chunks along with a new sauce. Guests can choose chicken bites sauced and tossed in Frank's RedHot® Stingin' Honey Garlic or the new sauce, Frank's RedHot® Sweet Chili – or mix and match.

"Our Honey Stung Chicken Bites made with Frank's RedHot® Stingin' Honey Garlic Sauce are a popular menu item, so it's time we gave it a little competition with another delicious flavor from Frank's RedHot®," said William Culpepper, VP of marketing, Chester's Chicken. "Guests will vote with their tastebuds, and we can't wait to see which flavor will wind up on top."

Customers will be able to vote multiple ways – via QR code found on the packaging, the Chester's Club, and the brand's social media pages. Updates on how each flavor is performing will be shared monthly on Chester's social media pages, with the winner being crowned in January.

Additionally, in time for tailgating season, Chester's is offering a Mix-N-Match Flavor Pack, which includes 24 chicken bites with the choice of three sauce flavors, along with three dipping sauces on the side.

The Chicken Bites Combo starts at $8.99 and may vary by location; the Mix-N-Match Flavor Pack is $19.99. Both are available starting today at participating Chester's locations nationwide for a limited time.

For more information on Chester's Chicken and to see the full menu, visit chesterschicken.com.

About Chester's Chicken

Chester's Chicken is a leading quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept, with 1,100 active locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester's offers high quality, great-tasting fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets. Chester's specially marinated chicken is double breaded using an old family recipe. Chester's menu includes bone-in chicken, super tenders, bites, sandwiches and potato wedges as well as home-style sides, dipping sauces and desserts. To learn more, visit chesterschicken.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

