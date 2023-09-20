PARAMOUNT+ TO LAUNCH IN JAPAN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH J:COM AND WOWOW INC.

Paramount Streaming Service Global Footprint Expands to Second Asian Market, Following the success of the Service's 2022 Launch in Korea

DOWNLOAD ASSETS HERE

TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) today announced the upcoming launch of its premium streaming service Paramount+ in Japan with J:COM, one of Japan's top cable television operators and broadband internet providers, and with WOWOW Inc., the top premium pay channel in the market. Japan is the second market in Asia to launch the service, following its debut in Korea last year.

(PRNewsfoto/Paramount+ (Canada)) (PRNewswire)

Beginning December 1, Paramount+ will bring its popular films and series to Japan through the on-demand services of both J:COM and WOWOW, at no additional costs for their subscribers.

Fans can look forward to Paramount+ originals such as TULSA KING, MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, and STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS. These fan-favorite titles will be released at launch and for the first time in Japan.

The Paramount+ slate also will include titles from Paramount's vast library: Hollywood hits like Mission: Impossible, Bumblebee, and G.I. Joe from Paramount Pictures; popular CBS TV shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and NCIS; animated favorites, such as Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants and Comedy Central's South Park; popular SHOWTIME® titles, such as DEXTER and RAY DONOVAN; and MTV's young-adult series and iconic music shows, including the MTV Video Music Awards Japan.

"With the launch of Paramount+ in Japan, we are now delivering hours of popular films and series to fans in all key streaming markets worldwide. It is an important milestone for us and a critical step for the future of our streaming business," said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+ International. "I am excited to strengthen our collaboration with J:COM and WOWOW to offer their audiences incredible content and beloved stars and characters from our iconic studios and brands."

Comment from Mr. Yoichi Iwaki, President, Representative Director of J:COM: "For many years, Paramount Global has been delivering its music channel MTV and a variety of movies and dramas to customers through J:COM TV, which has been one of the most attractive features of J:COM TV and has been supported by customers. We are pleased to bring Paramount's diverse content to the people of Japan through this new partnership. In particular, the group's drama series like NCIS and CSI are highly acclaimed by our customers, and we will deliver attractive content, including Paramount+ original productions through J:COM STREAM. Together with our long-time partner WOWOW, we will ensure the success of Paramount+ in Japan. In addition, we will strengthen our partnerships with both parties to enhance the value of the entertainment experience for our customers."

Comment from Mr. Akira Tanaka, Representative Director, President and CEO of WOWOW: "Paramount Global has continued to lead the U.S. film and TV industry, consistently producing works that move people around the world. For 20 years, WOWOW has been delivering Hollywood films and drama series from Paramount Global, all of which have received high praise from our subscribers. With this partnership, we are now able to offer a large volume of wonderful content from Paramount+, including films and international dramas, through WOWOW on demand. WOWOW, along with JCOM, will work diligently for the success of Paramount+ in Japan. We are excited about our partnership with Paramount. I also hope to explore further collaborations with both companies in the future and connect it to various new initiatives, using content."

Paramount+ is one of the fastest-growing premium services, with more than 61 million subscribers in more than 45 markets globally. Paramount is also the home of Pluto TV, the pioneer of FAST service globally, and is available in more than 35 markets, with the most recent launch in Australia this August.

PARA-IR

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a Mountain of Entertainment™. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the service's cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME content including scripted hits, critically acclaimed nonfiction projects, SHOWTIME SPORTS® (including industry-leading SHOWTIME Boxing) and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf to basketball and more, plus streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paramount+