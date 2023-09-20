Spanish-Speaking Landscape Contractors Find Resources at Equip Exposition

New Spanish-Language Sessions Cover Owner and Foreman Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish-speaking landscape contractors will find new insights and resources for growing their businesses at Equip Exposition, the blockbuster, award-nominated trade show for the international landscape, outdoor living and outdoor power equipment industry. Equip Expo will be held October 17 to 20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Equip Exposition will offer select workshops in Spanish.

"Hispanic landscapers represent a sizable and powerful segment in the landscaping industry. We are working to make Equip Exposition, the industry's leading trade show, more navigable and welcoming for Spanish speakers," said Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. "These new sessions are targeted to both Spanish-speaking business owners, as well as crew leaders and foremen who want to become better leaders. Attendees can easily add their seasonal and H-2B employees to their registration."

"We've added signage in both Spanish and English in key areas. Our registration brochure is also available in Spanish and provides an overview of the show. The show website is available in Spanish and several other languages," said Kiser.

More than 25,000 people attended Equip Exposition last year, and landscape contractor registrations are currently 20% ahead of last year. Landscape contractors are encouraged to bring their seasonal and H-2B employees to the show too.

Equip Exposition will offer select workshops in Spanish. Industry expert Armando Actis will deliver in Spanish two sessions of a two-hour workshop called, "From Worker to Leader: Landscape Crew Leader/Foreman Development (De trabajador a líder: líder de equipo de paisajismo/desarrollo de capataz)." How a customer perceives the foreman's crew is fundamental to the success of a contractor's business. In this dynamic seminar, foremen learn how to more effectively handle tight deadlines and tight margins and increase customer satisfaction.

Another workshop delivered in Spanish will discuss "Developing Your People (Desarrollando a su gente, Capacitando a su Personal)" and be taught by Luis Magaña, Director of Operational Improvement, Monarch Landscape Companies. He will provide tips on how to hire outside talent to grow your business and develop the employees you already have. He will discuss the challenges and investments needed to develop people; what works and what doesn't.

Also available in Spanish is a session from Expo partner PGMS (Professional Grounds Management Society). In "Selecting an Employment Agency that Best Fits Your Company (Seleccionar la agencia de empleo que mejor se adapte a su empresa)," attendees will learn how to decide which temporary labor agency is the best fit for their landscaping company.

Attendees can easily register to attend EquipExposition.com for $50 and on October 16, prices double to $100. Landscape professional workshops are $85 each. Hardscape professional workshops are $85 each. Technician training is $45 per course. The Hardscape North America demonstration upgrade is $85.

For more information visit equipexposition.com, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050.

