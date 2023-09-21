Thomas J. Salvino, Performance Wealth CEO Named #1 in Illinois on Barron's 2023 Top 100 Independent Advisors List

Consistently honored since Performance Wealth debuted in 2021

HINSDALE, Ill., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Wealth, proudly announces that Thomas J. Salvino, the firm's Co-Founder, CEO, and Wealth Manager has been named to the prestigious Barron's 2023 Top Independent Advisors list and ranked first in the state of Illinois. In 2022, the first year of Performance Wealth's eligibility, the firm was also included on the list.

Thomas Salvino, CEO of Performance Wealth (PRNewswire)

"It is a privilege to be named to the Barron's Top Independent Advisor list once again," said Thomas J. Salvino, CEO & Wealth Manager, Performance Wealth. "This recognition reaffirms our unwavering commitment to excellence. Everything we do at Performance Wealth is a team effort focused on putting our client's needs first. We look forward to serving our clients with the same dedication and expertise in the years to come."

Attempting to shine a spotlight on the nation's best financial advisors, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry, Barron's publishes four individual advisor rankings each year (Top 100 Advisors, Top 100 Women Advisors, Top 100 Independent Advisors, Top 1,200 Advisors) along with three team- or firm-based rankings (Top RIA Firms, Top Institutional Consultants, Top Wealth Management Firms). Barron's rankings reflect the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. For wealth management professionals, these rankings serve as an industry scorecard, while for investors, the rankings are a tool that can help find financial guidance.

From 2015 through 2020, while with his previous firm, Thomas Salvino was included each year on the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list. He was also named a Best-in-State Wealth Advisor in 2021 and among America's Top Wealth Advisors in 2019 by Forbes.

About Performance Wealth

Performance Wealth is an independent Registered Investment Advisor with offices in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale, IL, Naples, FL, and San Diego, CA. With more than 100 years of combined experience, this multi-generation privately-owned firm provides a wide range of services including financial/retirement planning, investment management, social security planning, as well as coordinating estate, tax, and insurance planning with the goal of preserving and enhancing their clients' wealth. The team combines energy, perspective, skills, and investment experience to provide a distinct value for their clients.

Performance Wealth Partners, LLC ("Performance Wealth") is a registered investment advisor. Information in this message is for the intended recipients only. Performance Wealth Partners often communicates with its clients and prospective clients through email and other electronic means. Your privacy and security are very important to us. Performance Wealth makes every effort to ensure that email communications do not contain sensitive information. If you are not the intended recipient of this communication, please delete and destroy all copies in your possession, notify the sender that you have received this communication in error, and note that any review or dissemination of, or the taking of any action in reliance on, this communication is expressly prohibited. We remind our clients and others not to send Performance Wealth private information over email. If you have sensitive data to deliver, we can provide secure means for such delivery. Please note Performance Wealth Partners does not accept trading or money movement instructions via email.

Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to advisors who meet the minimum eligibility requirements. Participating advisors were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Performance Wealth nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

Source: Forbes.com Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Performance Wealth nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Source: Forbes.com. SHOOK considered advisors with a minimum 4 years as an advisor. Advisors have: built their own practices and lead their teams; joined teams and are viewed as future leadership; or a combination of both. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures: telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Performance Wealth nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions on how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973.224.7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Performance Wealth