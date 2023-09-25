Skyline-Defining Tower 180 East 88th Street Surpasses $200 Million in Residential Sales

Limited Availability Remains at Luxury Carnegie Hill Condo by Joe McMillan's DDG as Three-Bedroom Homes Sell Out

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National real estate developer DDG and partner Global Holdings today announced that 180 East 88th Street, the tallest residential building above 72nd Street on Manhattan's Upper East Side, has surpassed $200 million in sales. Establishing the development as one of the best-selling condo projects on the Upper East Side this year, 180 East 88th Street sold multiple two-, three- and five-plus-bedroom homes, including the building's triplex penthouse that was featured on Succession and sold for nearly $25 million.

"We created 180 East 88th Street to offer buyers a unique residential experience on the Upper East Side and we are pleased to continue seeing such a robust response," said Joe McMillan, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Azur and DDG. "The continued interest in the project speaks to 180 East 88th Street's sought-after combination of high-design homes in a complete, full-service condominium in one of Manhattan's most coveted neighborhoods, available at an attractive price point."

180 East 88th Street is positioned in the market to offer lasting value while bringing a new level of luxury and design to Carnegie Hill. 180 East 88th Street was designed to incorporate the highest quality materials and provide extraordinary views. In addition to design-forward features like elliptical entry galleries and custom Italian kitchens, homes boast soaring ceiling heights, spacious floorplans and nine-foot windows that create an incredible sense of volume while maximizing the unobstructed views of the New York City skyline.

With the last-available three-bedroom home sold earlier this month, limited availability remains at the tower, including high-floor two-bedroom homes, a four-bedroom Central Park-facing duplex spanning nearly 4,000 square feet and two full-floor four-bedroom homes accessed via direct elevator entry and showcasing panoramic views.

"180 East 88th Street continues to resonate with today's most discerning buyers, who appreciate the craftsmanship, views and lifestyle where every detail has been thoughtfully considered and executed," said Crista Villella of Corcoran Sunshine, who is managing sales at 180 East 88th Street along with Michael Gordon. "Buyers have recognized and moved quickly in the last year to take advantage of this incredible opportunity. Only a handful of homes remain available for those looking to make the jewel of Carnegie Hill their home."

The building offers an extensive eight floors of amenities, including a wine room with private storage, partial indoor basketball court and soccer pitch, game room, residents' lounge, fitness center and children's playroom. Residents of 180 East 88th Street also receive benefits at select Upper East Side cultural institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Guggenheim Museum and 92NY.

Pricing for current availability begins at $3.36 million and immediate occupancy is available. For additional information, please visit https://www.180e88.com/ or call 212-288-0188.

View original content:

SOURCE 180 East 88th Street