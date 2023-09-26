Cohere Beauty Debuts as a Manufacturing Partner and Formula Incubator for Beauty and Personal Care

Offers Capabilities for Co-Creating Prestige, Cutting-Edge Formulas to Get Brands to Market Quickly and Efficiently

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Cohere Beauty – a premier full-service partner bringing prestige beauty and personal care brands to life through formula incubation and manufacturing processes. Born from the strategic merger of four leading manufacturers — Marianna Beauty, Arizona Natural Resources, HealthSpecialty Inc., and Contract Filling Inc. — Cohere Beauty is a newly unified entity with an expanded range of capabilities poised to co-develop, co-create, and produce quality and cutting-edge formulas to get to market quickly and efficiently.

"We are the only strategic manufacturing partner and formula incubator that thinks and innovates like a beauty brand."

"With the evolution of the beauty industry and disruptive new brands driving change, it's not enough to simply meet our customers' expectations — we must consistently exceed them," said Christine Staples, CEO of Cohere Beauty. "Cohere Beauty is the brand behind the brands. We are the only strategic manufacturing partner and formula incubator that thinks and innovates like a beauty brand. The company collaborates with its customers to seamlessly bring their product to life as they envisioned while setting them apart in the industry."

Cohere Beauty has perfected a unique formula of competencies and innovation to be a trusted partner for enabling beauty brands to create a beautiful world while reducing time, money, and post-production risk:

Cohere Beauty Innovation Collaborative - Cohere Beauty's Research & Development (R&D) team includes degreed chemists and engineers experienced in trend watching, product research, complex product formulation, technology transfer, formula cost reduction, and replicating established formulas. With 180 years of collective R&D experience and a portfolio of 10,000+ formulas, the R&D team participates in every formulation stage, leveraging its regulatory expertise, quality systems, and processes.

Manufacturing Versatility for Brand Needs - With four production facilities and 30 production lines, Cohere Beauty offers customized solutions for brands with the opportunity to scale and grow as your business builds. The company can produce liquid, powder, and hot pour products in a variety of batch sizes and order quantities. More than just a manufacturer, its services include quality control, pack out, and shipping. The team at Cohere Beauty ensures that products are produced safely and ethically to bring the best brands to market efficiently.

Trusted Partner Building Customer-Centric Solutions - Invested from concept to commercialization, Cohere Beauty is a trusted strategic partner collaborating with its brand partners to create customized solutions and realize their business goals and visions. At the Cohere Beauty Salon, the company's internal testing laboratory, the company works with its clients to build brand profiles, clarify design requirements, and provide expert insight for product refinement.

Ensures Quality and Engages Expertise - Cohere Beauty's facilities have institutional knowledge and expertise unique to hair care, skincare, personal care, and fragrance products, to help its customers with launches that meet the highest regulatory, quality, and market standards. Cohere Beauty has comprehensive regulatory expertise to support their brands to comply with the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA), uniquely setting the company apart from other manufacturing partners.

Staples added: "Cohere Beauty is committed to giving our customers a beautiful experience by filling each bottle with our unique blend of heritage, innovation, unity, and passion, so we can help build impactful brands and make their dreams come true."

Cohere Beauty is the brand behind the brand, a premier manufacturing partner and formula incubator for beauty, personal care, hair care, and specialty brands. Helping customers build brands from concept to commercialization, Cohere Beauty provides seamless access to product formulation, manufacturing, regulatory, quality, and packaging expertise to deliver products to market quickly and efficiently. With four manufacturing locations, Cohere Beauty has the unique ability to produce and fill all liquid products and its capability to fill powder and hot pours distinguishes the company from other manufacturers. Cohere Beauty manufactures products for some of the world's most well-known and fastest-growing brands. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, department stores, health specialty stores, hotels, spas, and more. To learn more, please visit https://coherebeauty.com/ .

