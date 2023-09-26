Partillion Bioscience Corporation Announces Seed Financing, Expanded Board, and New Partnership with Alloy Therapeutics

Financing will fund growth and expansion of new functional single-cell analysis and sorting product lines for drug discovery, enabled by Partillion's proprietary Nanovial technology.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partillion Bioscience Corporation ("Partillion"), a life science tools company, today announced the closing of a $5 million seed financing round, expansion of its board of directors, and a multiyear agreement with Alloy Therapeutics, Inc. as a Preferred Partner providing antibody discovery services using Partillion's Nanovial technology. Nanovials solve numerous industry challenges as the first microscale test tubes engineered for the isolation and analysis of individual cells that are compatible with standard laboratory equipment. The investment follows the earlier incubation support from venture studio partners Initiate Studios and General Inception. The round includes participation from new investors ND Capital, Vertical Venture Partners, and Paladin Capital. The proceeds of the financing will be used to accelerate Partillion's growth and launch new functional single-cell analysis and sorting product lines enabled by its proprietary Nanovial technology.

"We are excited to welcome our new investors and board members who share our vision of democratizing sophisticated single-cell functional assays to unlock new biology and amplify our customers' therapeutic discovery efforts," said Joe de Rutte, co-founder and CEO of Partillion. "This vision is very much reflected in our partnership with Alloy Therapeutics, enabling more pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and even academic labs to have access to sophisticated drug discovery tools."

"We see Partillion's products as addressing defined needs in therapeutic discovery, serving as an amplifier for these efforts, including for many of our portfolio companies, but also opening up a whole blue sky of biological discovery based on complex cell functions. We welcome the opportunity for long-term partnership with Partillion," said Eric Moessinger, Partner at ND Capital.

In addition to Eric Moessinger, Partillion also welcomes to its board Paul Conley, former board member at 10X Genomics and Twist Bioscience, and CEO of General Inception and Brad Crutchfield, formerly Chief Commercial Officer at 10X Genomics and President of Bio-Rad's Life Science Group.

"We have been pleased by the organic interest in Partillion's currently available Nanovial products – from academics exploring new biology of secretion to pharmaceutical companies incorporating Nanovials into their therapeutic discovery workflows," said Brad Crutchfield, Partillion Director. "In our next phase of growth we aim to further lower the barrier for every life science researcher to access functional cell biology using Nanovials in their workflows."

"Alloy continues to enable our ecosystem of drug discovery partners with access to the best expertise and technologies for discovering therapeutic antibodies. Partillion's Nanovial products provide an additional valuable single-cell tool that can be applied in our antibody discovery campaigns for partners," said Alloy Therapeutics founder and CEO Errik Anderson.

About Partillion

Partillion Bioscience is a venture-backed life science company developing a next generation single-cell analysis platform. Partillion's award winning Nanovial technology enables customers to accelerate therapeutic development to address the most difficult diseases and provide advanced scientific insights. The reagent-based platform, with products available at www.partillion.com, unlocks the ability to screen hundreds of thousands to millions of individual cells based on critical yet difficult to probe functional information all while using easy to access lab equipment – solving a major pain point in the industry. The technology underpinning Partillion's products was developed in Dino Di Carlo's lab (UCLA) and has been featured in notable journals such as Nature Communications, Science Advances, and ACS Nano and received industry accolades, winning the 2020 SLAS Innovation Award and 2022 SLAS New Product Award.

Learn more by contacting info@partillion.com, visiting www.partillion.com, or following Partillion on LinkedIn.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities: antibodies, TCRs, genetic medicines, peptides, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Partners may access all current and future technologies through a discovery service relationship or for a flat annual fee through Alloy's Innovation Subscriptions offering. As a reflection of Alloy's relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.

Join the Alloy Therapeutics community by visiting alloytx.com, following Alloy on LinkedIn, scheduling a 15-minute introductory call with our team at alloytx.com/bd, or a 15-minute chat with Alloy's Founder and CEO at alloytx.com/ceo.

