Frost & Sullivan selects SuccessKPI as a leading "Company to Action" for innovation and growth in workforce optimization.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuccessKPI, Inc., a leading, cloud-native, contact center customer experience insight and action platform provider, was recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the "Frost Radar: Workforce Optimization Solutions, 2023."

SuccessKPI Named a “Leader” in Frost & Sullivan Workforce Optimization Solutions (WFO) Radar Report 2023 (PRNewswire)

Frost & Sullivan analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis, based on their leadership or other product distinctions, are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar(tm).

The top ranked among them are recommended as "Companies to Action" or vendors that should be considered first for investment, partnership and benchmarking for innovation and growth.

"Our Workforce Optimization study reveals the top vendors to consider when enterprises are seeking to upgrade or wholly transform their customer experience," said Ankita Singh, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost &Sullivan. "SuccessKPI is noted for accelerating adoption of its innovative solution, and its well-established partner ecosystem that comprehensively covers the global CCaaS market."

The Frost Radar looks at two vectors, growth and innovation. The Growth Index evaluates each company's growth record and trajectory. The Innovation Index measures how well the company is poised to deliver solutions aligned to forward thinking customer needs.

Growth Highlights

Frost highlighted SuccessKPI's +100% ARR growth rate coupled with a customer retention rate exceeding 95% in 2021 and 2022. This reflects their unique approach to cloud contact center optimization and the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation technologies on staffing, training, and scheduling, and successful channel partner strategy.

Innovation Highlights

Frost recognizes what distinguishes SuccessKPI's approach is that it addresses the disconnect between the implementation and impact of automation technologies on staffing, training, and scheduling. Through its cloud-native Insight and Action platform, SuccessKPI integrates automation and AI to boost task automation, call summarization, intent prediction, channel preference, forecasting, scheduling, and call scoring.

"We are honored to be named a leader in the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Workforce Optimization Radar Report for our unique solution to the common issue of translating automation into CX improvement for enterprise," said Dave Rennyson, CEO of SuccessKPI. "SuccessKPI's high growth rate and client retention demonstrate our proven value in cloud contact center optimization. Our innovative approach to connecting insight to action allows us to serve our large enterprise and government customers at scale."

WFO solutions analyze customer and agent interactions. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation processes optimize contact center resources. Contact centers leverage the resulting data to improve operational efficiency and performance, and to drive agent and customer engagement resulting in improved customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX).

SuccessKPI is an on-demand experience analytics provider enabling organizations to utilize AI and automation to improve WFO business outcomes and transform CX. The company was founded on the idea that data can come from anywhere in the CX ecosystem and should be easily transformed into actionable insights with AI and ML made easily accessible to business users.

SuccessKPI meets the highest security standards and has achieved third party security and privacy certifications including PCI, SOC2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and FedRAMP.

Social Networks:

Web: https://www.successkpi.com

Blog: https://successkpi.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/successkpi/

About SuccessKPI:

SuccessKPI is a revolutionary on-demand experience analytics software provider enabling organizations to utilize artificial intelligence and automation to improve business outcomes and transform customer experiences. SuccessKPI's insight and action platform removes the obstacles that agents, managers, and executives encounter in delivering exceptional customer service. We are trusted by some of the world's largest government, BPO, financial, healthcare, and technology contact centers in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Learn more at www.successkpi.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SuccessKPI