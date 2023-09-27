Adjust's New Growth Score Metric Reveals Worldwide User Acquisition Opportunities For Mobile App Marketers And Developers

New Mobile App Growth Report shows significant opportunities in emerging markets, with APAC offering most immediate value and India the best country for mobile gaming UA campaigns

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading measurement and analytics company Adjust today reintroduced its annual Mobile App Growth Report , which unveils its new Growth Score metric and provides in-depth analysis into app performance around the globe. The report uncovers insights on the most mature markets, as well as emerging markets that could be a source of untapped user acquisition (UA) growth. Adjust's data finds the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region offering the most immediate value for mobile marketers, with India being one of the best countries to launch a mobile gaming UA campaign in the world.

Zoom in: By country, India leads the pack with a Growth Score of 31.2, followed by the US (29.4) and Brazil (29.3). (PRNewswire)

Understanding which app verticals and regions have the highest growth potential is essential when scaling campaigns.

"Adjust is continually developing solutions that promote this new wave of global growth marketing to empower our clients to execute high-performance, measurable campaigns at a time when the mobile app ecosystem has never been more challenging," said Lou Hong, VP of Marketing at Adjust. "Adjust's Growth Score tells marketers and developers where they can grow. Understanding which app verticals and regions have the highest potential for growth is essential when creating and scaling campaigns successfully."

The Adjust Growth Score

Adjust's Growth Score is designed to determine the performance and potential of apps and app marketing across a wide variety of regions, countries and markets. Based on Adjust's top 2,500+ apps and their performance in the first half of 2023, the score incorporates three key metrics: volume of installs, effective cost per install (eCPI) and lifetime value (LTV). The relationship between these metrics is critical in determining not only an app's growth trajectory, but a campaign's value.

Assessing Global Growth Opportunities

Although North America continues to be a dominant player in the mobile app market, drumming up a projected $273 billion by 2027, improved mobile infrastructure and the availability of affordable smartphones has led to explosive growth in the APAC app market. In 2022, the number of mobile internet users reached 1.29 billion , compared to 700 million users in 2015.

Additionally, Adjust's report shows many app verticals continuing to make a comeback after a tough few years. Adjust analyzed app performance across the leading markets, regions and verticals to uncover high-growth UA opportunities. Key highlights include:

APAC leads in regional mobile app growth , with a Growth Score of 43.3. Following closely behind is Europe and North America with scores of 35.9 and 30, respectively.

India has the highest country growth score (31.2), largely attributed to the increasing availability of affordable smartphones and mobile data plans.

Mobile gaming has the highest Growth Score at the vertical level. Action, hyper casual, sports, RPG and casual gaming apps are the top ranked gaming verticals globally.

Travel and shopping apps outperformed many other verticals across markets, underscoring a strong interest in travel following the pandemic. Shopping apps have the second-highest Growth Score, by vertical, worldwide.

The Mobile App Growth Report, available for download here , also features growth maps and leaderboards, serving as a fun, easy and exciting new way of looking at mobile growth data.

