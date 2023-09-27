InteliChart to Debut Enhanced Family Engagement Solution at the AHCA/NCAL Delivering Solutions 23 Convention & Expo

Award-winning patient engagement provider to showcase innovation to alleviate burnout, stress, and staffing shortages for long-term care, senior living, and skilled nursing facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, the award-winning leader in patient engagement solutions, announced today that it will debut its enhanced family engagement solution at the upcoming AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, Delivering Solutions 23, October 1-4 in Denver. Modeled after the company's Black Book #1-rated Patient Portal, InteliChart's Family Portal seeks to redefine and modernize family-facility interactions and communications while significantly decreasing the burden and stress that today's dated methods are placing on staff at long-term care, senior living, and skilled nursing facilities.

"We look forward to debuting our new Family Portal capabilities which will significantly alleviate the manual day-to-day efforts for facilities' nursing staff," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "These unsung heroes have been through so much since the start of the pandemic, and we're excited to offer them a solution that finally addresses the critical communication gap that exists between family members and staff."

Record levels of staff burnout and resignation within long-term care workforces coupled with staffing shortages have placed tremendous stress on facility staff, who often find themselves stretched thin in their efforts to provide quality care. The available time to address a resident's family members is also negatively impacted, and staff members often resort to their own personal devices to communicate with family members as a time-saving mechanism.

InteliChart's Family Portal is a modern solution designed to facilitate all levels of facility-family communication – whether in the form of a broadcast message, newsletter, or a personal message to a single recipient – in a fraction of the time previously required. Family members are also able to see what is going on in the life of their loved one, decreasing the number of questions and inquiries that can take up a significant amount of facility staff's time.

"There's never been a more important time to address the communication, outreach, and family management needs for long-term care and post-acute facilities as well as their staff," added Hamilton.

