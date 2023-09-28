eBay Announces Fourth Annual Up & Running Grants Recipients

Since 2020, more than $2 million in funds, plus mentorship, training and business equipment, awarded to hundreds of entrepreneurs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. today announced the recipients of its fourth annual Up & Running Grants, a program established in 2020 to further eBay's mission of connecting people and building communities to create economic opportunity for all.

Since the award's inception, eBay has selected 50 US sellers annually to each receive $10,000, plus training and mentorship, to help strengthen and grow their businesses. In addition to the grants, this year's finalists also each received a stipend worth $500 to equip themselves with essential business technology and tools from eBay Refurbished .

"For nearly three decades, eBay has been supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, helping people turn their passions into economic opportunity," said Adam Ireland, GM and VP, eBay U.S. "eBay's Up & Running Grant underscores our commitment to helping small businesses thrive, and we can't wait to see how this year's recipients pursue their passions and ambitions."

Meet eBay's Class of 2023 Up & Running Grant winners:

eBay's support of small business

eBay's small businesses consistently report that eBay provides economic opportunity and empowerment. According to eBay's 2023 Small Business Report , 95% of eBay sellers see a strong correlation between eBay and their business success, while 79% of sellers say that eBay helps small businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive. Since 2020, Up & Running Grant recipients – ranging from collectibles sellers, to fashion stores, to sporting goods shops – have leveraged grant funds to invest in crucial areas of their businesses, including purchasing new equipment and inventory or hiring and training employees.

About the Up & Running Grants Program

Since its introduction in 2020, eBay's annual Up & Running Grants program has received more than 50,000 applications from entrepreneurs sharing details of their businesses ambitions and growth goals. Following a comprehensive review, 50 sellers are chosen annually to each receive $10,000 in cash direct training, Q&A sessions and mentorship from ranking eBay sellers, and eBay Academy training — eBay's e-learning platform. All applicants of the Up & Running Grants program are also offered access to mentorship and resources on Hello Alice , a free, multichannel platform that helps businesses launch and grow.

About eBay Inc.

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

