Medical Solutions jumps to No. 15 on SIA's Largest Staffing Firms Globally list

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, ranked among SIA's Largest Staffing Firms Globally 2023. The company, which connects nurses and allied health clinicians with hospitals and healthcare systems across the country, ranked No. 15 out of 100 firms. This is up nine spots from No. 24 in 2022.

Medical Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, compiled the list by using data from third-party sources, company feedback, and estimates based on research and calculations. The results are based on revenue generated in 2022.

"Being included on this list is evidence of our team's dedication and the trust our clients and talent have placed in us," said Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions. "We stand at the forefront of an ever-evolving industry, and this recognition underscores our commitment to staying on the cutting edge. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain steadfast in our mission to connect talent with meaningful opportunities and provide customized talent solutions for our clients, further solidifying our position as a global leader in the staffing industry."

According to SIA, the 100 largest staffing firms globally generated an estimated $285.3 billion of revenue in 2022. This represents almost half (44%) of global staffing revenue. Almost half (48) of the 100 largest staffing firms globally are headquartered in the U.S.

"While we are honored to be recognized as one of the largest staffing firms in the world, we remain humbled by the journey that brought us here," said Meier. "We wouldn't be here without countless hours of hard work, a shared vision, and collective determination to provide the best results for everyone we work with."

Medical Solutions was also recently named as one of SIA's 2023 Fastest-Growing Staffing Firms and one of America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 by Newsweek. Earlier this year, SIA ranked Medical Solutions as the third largest healthcare staffing firm, second largest in travel nursing and fourth largest in allied health.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC