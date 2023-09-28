Sunmed™ Announces Partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Leading CBD Company Joins NBCF to Support Breast Cancer and Early Detection Awareness

PALMETTO, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based Sunmed | Your CBD Store®, the CBD industry's leading brick-and-mortar wellness franchise, is thrilled to announce its recent partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). This collaboration reaffirms Sunmed's commitment to empowering health and wellness in the communities it serves.

Breast cancer is a cause that affects millions of lives nationwide. According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early and remains in the localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%. Early detection efforts include breast cancer education, monthly breast self-exams, scheduling regular clinical breast exams, and mammograms.

Sunmed recognizes the importance of early detection for saving lives and aims to raise awareness for those affected by breast cancer to manage their symptoms and side effects. Through the partnership, 3% of Sunmed's online product sales from October 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023, will be donated directly to NBCF for early detection, education, and support services.

In-store Sunmed | Your CBD Store customers will have the unique opportunity to take home specially designated Sunmed products adorned with pink stickers, resulting in a $1 donation to NBCF. Sunmed | Your CBD Store franchisees across the nation will play a vital role in driving the success of this partnership by conducting local breast cancer awareness events, showcasing the power of community for meaningful change.

"We are incredibly proud to stand alongside the National Breast Cancer Foundation in the fight against breast cancer," said Marcus Quinn, CEO of Sunmed. "This partnership represents a milestone for not only Sunmed but the entire CBD industry. By combining our community resources, expertise, and passion, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer."

"Sunmed has always been dedicated to giving back to our communities and enriching the lives of our customers. Through our partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation, we can channel our commitment towards a cause that impacts millions of lives," added Quinn.

As Sunmed | Your CBD Store embarks on this journey with NBCF, the company envisions a future where meaningful partnerships foster positive change on a global scale. By addressing pressing issues like breast cancer, Sunmed aims to exemplify how companies can harness their influence to improve society's health and well-being with philanthropic efforts and community initiatives.

About Sunmed™ | Your CBD Store®

Sunmed | Your CBD Store is the largest brick-and-mortar hemp retailer in the United States and the exclusive home of award-winning, hemp-derived Sunmed products. With over 400 store locations across 41 states, the brand provides customers with in-person product guidance, education, and the highest quality CBD experience nationwide.

Individuals are encouraged to stop in their local Sunmed | Your CBD Store location or visit getsunmed.com to explore the benefits of Sunmed's premium wellness products.

For individuals interested in joining the Sunmed | Your CBD Store franchise, visit getsunmed.com/pages/franchise-information .

About the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

The National Breast Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and funding research to eliminate the disease. NBCF was founded to fill the gaps in cancer care, ensuring every woman has the access and information she needs to get through every step of her breast cancer journey — providing breast health education, access to vital early detection screenings, and breast health services for those who could not otherwise afford them. NBCF also helps those diagnosed with breast cancer and their families navigate the complex care system.

For more information on the National Breast Cancer Foundation and how to get involved, visit nationalbreastcancer.org.

