KnowBe4 Named the No.1 Leader in the G2 Grid Fall 2023 Report in Two Categories

PhishER ranked as the No.1 Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response platform for the 10th consecutive quarter and KnowBe4's Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training ranked as the No.1 Security Awareness Training platform for the 17th Consecutive Quarter

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its PhishER product and its Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training (KMSAT) platform have been named the number one leader in the G2 Grid Fall 2023 Report for the tenth consecutive quarter and the 17th consecutive quarter, respectively.

The latest G2 Grid Report compares Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) software vendors and security awareness training (SAT) vendors based on user reviews, customer satisfaction, popularity and market presence.

Based on 228 G2 customer reviews, KnowBe4's PhishER is the top ranked SOAR software. PhishER has the highest satisfaction score among SOAR products in the category and received a score of 85 out of 100, with 98% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars and 92% of users likely to recommend the product. Additionally, PhishER is recognized for "Best Results", "Most Implementable" and "Best Usability".

Based on 1,281 G2 customer reviews, KnowBe4's KMSAT is the top ranked SAT platform with 98% of users rating 4 or 5 stars. The KMSAT platform received the highest G2 score among products in the SAT category with a score of 90 out of 100. Additionally, the KnowBe4 platform is recognized as "Most Implementable for Mid-Market and Enterprise", "Best Results for Mid-Market and Enterprise", and as a "Leader in Asia Pacific". KnowBe4 has the highest G2 score and largest market presence among all vendors rated in the report.

"Providing our customers with world-class products and an exceptional user experience is always a priority for KnowBe4," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our security awareness training platform and PhishER are essential in helping to educate our customers to make smarter security decisions and also contribute to strengthening an organization's security culture. We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in our industry and are thankful to our customers as these rankings are a direct result of customer reviews and satisfaction."

For more information on PhishER, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/phisher . To download a copy of the report on the SOAR market, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-orchestration-automation-and-response .

For more information on KnowBe4's KMSAT, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/kevin-mitnick-security-awareness-training/ . To download a copy of the report on the SAT market, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-awareness-training .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

