Magnitude Digital®, Sponsor of the Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition, to Present $10,000 Award to Winner in New York

The award-winning digital marketing agency, a key sponsor of the prestigious 2023 Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition, will award a selected contestant with the Magnitude Digital Prize of $10,000.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition, one of the most prestigious and well-funded live competitions of education business ventures, has selected Magnitude Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency that specializes in performance strategies for scale-stage startups, as a key sponsor in this year's event. As a sponsoring agency, Magnitude Digital will award a $10,000 prize to a selected competition winner.

Magnitude Digital® Selected as Key Sponsor of the 2023 Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition

This Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition is judged by a panel of industry experts and an audience of investors, researchers, and practitioners. The competition's seven shortlisted participants are entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in education from around the world, often building ventures that help address a wide range of educational issues from early childhood to higher education to corporate and adult training contexts.

Hosted at this year's EdTech Week at the Times Center in New York City on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the event brings together seven finalist ventures who will pitch and compete for four top prizes. Founder and CEO Mike Kujanek at Magnitude Digital will participate as a judge at this year's event. The 7 finalists are:

Magnitude Digital's sponsorship recognizes and supports the hard work and potential of these purpose-driven entrepreneurial ventures on education and the global business community.

About the Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition (EBPC)

Launched in 2010 as a partnership between the Penn Graduate School of Education and the foundations of the Milken families, the Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition (EBPC) culminates with a live competition of education business ventures, judged by a panel of industry experts. The Milken-Penn GSE Education Business Plan Competition is considered the most prestigious and well-funded education business plan competition, attracting innovative ideas from around the world. Since 2010, the competition has awarded more than $1.8 million in cash prizes. Winners and finalists have gone on to secure more than $180 million in funding. For more information, visit www.educationcompetition.org .

About Magnitude Digital®

Magnitude Digital is an award-winning full-service digital marketing agency. Headquartered in New York, NY with staff located worldwide. Founded in 2012, Magnitude Digital brings together its expertise, enterprise-level technology, and premium partners to achieve success in digital acquisition marketing. For more information, visit www.magnitudedigital.com .

