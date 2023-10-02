Meta to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company's third quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com , along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 800 633 8284 or +1 402 977 9140, Conference ID: 22028137. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on October 25, 2023 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page ( facebook.com/zuck ), Instagram account ( instagram.com/zuck ) and Threads profile (threads.net/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

