39 Clayton Home Building Group Facilities Earn 2023 ENERGY STAR® Award

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton Home Building Group, a leading national builder of single-family attainable housing, is pleased to announce that 39 of its home building facilities won the 2023 ENERGY STAR® Residential New Construction Market Leader Award.

Clayton’s commitment to energy efficiency was recently enhanced with the July launch of eBuilt™ homes. Built to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home™ specifications, eBuilt™ homes exceed current and proposed ENERGY STAR® energy efficiency standards (PRNewswire)

ENERGY STAR estimates the 30,244 certified Clayton homes will save homeowners over $8.8M annually in utility costs.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grants the Market Leader Award to recognize ENERGY STAR® partners, like Clayton, who have made a significant positive impact in energy-efficient construction and environmental protection. Since 2005, Clayton Home Building Group has built 142,488 ENERGY STAR® certified homes, including 30,244 in 2022.

"Energy efficiency is a core component of sustainability in homebuilding," said William Jenkins, senior director of environment and sustainability for Clayton Home Building Group. "It's one way we can support our homeowners while reducing the environmental impact of homeownership. Through the hard work and dedication of Clayton team members, we were able to increase the number of ENERGY STAR® certified homes by over 50% compared to the prior year. We are grateful for our partnership with the ENERGY STAR® program and to receive this recognition."

According to ENERGY STAR®, certified homes are at least 10 percent more energy efficient than those built to local and state code and achieve an average 20 percent energy-saving improvement. ENERGY STAR® estimates the 30,244 certified homes Clayton Home Building Group built in 2022 will save Clayton homeowners $8.89 million in annual utility bills. Additional energy efficiency and environmental benefits estimated by ENERGY STAR® include:

Reduction of nearly 41 million kilowatt hours in electrical consumption





Over 2.8 million therms of natural gas conserved





More than 99,000 barrels of oil avoided





Over 43,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions avoided at respective power grids

Clayton's commitment to energy efficiency was recently enhanced with the July launch of eBuilt™ homes. Built to the U.S. Department of Energy's Zero Energy Ready Home™ specifications, eBuilt™ homes exceed current and proposed ENERGY STAR® energy efficiency standards and are estimated to save homeowners up to 40-50% on annual energy costs1. For even more savings, eBuilt™ homes are built to accommodate a renewable solar energy system if the homeowner chooses to add one after purchase.

In 2022, home energy costs rose 14%, and more than 20 million American families struggled to pay their energy bills2. "As a builder, it's our responsibility to meet the needs of our homeowners and find innovative ways to make homeownership more affordable," said Jenkins. "Clayton recognizes that utilities are the second most costly part of homeownership. Through enhanced efficiency, eBuilt™ homes help tackle this financial burden. We are proud to be the first single-family off-site builder to offer this level of energy efficiency at scale."

Since the initiative launched on July 10, 2023, Clayton has built more than 6,400 eBuilt™ homes, and more than 82% of new home orders are for eBuilt homes.

Visit the Clayton Home Building Group website to learn more about the innovative ways Clayton continues to drive change toward a more sustainable future.

About Clayton

Founded in 1956, Clayton is committed to opening doors to a better life and building happyness® through homeownership. A Berkshire Hathaway company, Clayton is a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of site-built, off-site, Tiny, CrossMod® and modular housing. In 2022, Clayton built 62,841 homes across the country. For more information, visit claytonhomes.com.

*CrossMod is a registered trademark of the Manufactured Housing Institute.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners have helped American families and businesses save 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs, and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about.

