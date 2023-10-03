Aspen RxHealth Co-Founder and CEO Named to 50 Under 50 In Healthcare List

David Medvedeff recognized for innovation propelling the career of pharmacy forward

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen RxHealth's Co-Founder and CEO, David Medvedeff, PharmD, MBA was recently named to Slice of Healthcare's first-ever 50 Under 50 list. The award recognizes leaders from across healthcare driving innovation and moving the industry forward.

David Medvedeff, Aspen RxHealth Co-Founder and CEO. (PRNewswire)

A serial entrepreneur, Medvedeff has previously founded multiple successful companies and earned industry accolades including the Next Generation Pharmacist Award, Top Healthcare Technology CEO, 50 Most Influential People in Pharmacy, APhA Pinnacle Award in Organizational Category, and the Albert B. Prescott Pharmacy Leadership Award.

Medvedeff co-founded Aspen RxHealth in 2018 with a vision to revolutionize the practice of pharmacy by directly connecting clinical pharmacists with patients in need of clinical pharmacy services.

Since its founding, Aspen RxHealth has grown to over 7,000 pharmacists in its nationwide Pharmacist Community, delivering hundreds of thousands of clinical pharmacy consultations and reviewing millions of medications annually.

"I'm honored to be included on the 50 Under 50 list among some truly impressive visionaries in our industry," Medvedeff said. He continued "Seeing the incredible work done by the Aspen RxHealth team being recognized is a moment of pride and reminds me how much further we want to push the pharmacy profession as we move forward."

This honor comes on the heels of other recent awards won by Aspen RxHealth and its leaders. Notably, SVP of marketing and communications, Jennifer Cohen, was recently named to PRWeek's 40 Under 40 list and the organization's recent product offering, Alliance by Aspen RxHealth, was a bronze Stevie Winner in the 2023 American Business Awards.

About Aspen RxHealth

Aspen RxHealth provides clinical pharmacy services to health plans, strategic partners, provider groups, and life sciences organizations via a mobile-based technology platform which intelligently matches pharmacists with patients to enrich the patient-pharmacist experience, drive medication adherence, and overall health outcomes. Aspen RxHealth's community of more than 7,000 pharmacists empowers patients with the information and action plans they need to achieve the optimal outcomes from their medications. For more information, visit www.aspenrxhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspen RxHealth