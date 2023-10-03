Talent Technology Company Cappfinity Accelerates Growth Plans Through Leadership Team Announcements

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cappfinity is pleased to announce the promotion of co-founder Nicky Garcea to the role of Co-CEO, and the promotion of Celine Floyd to the role of Chief Proposition Officer. These announcements mark an acceleration in the global talent technology company's expansion and growth plans.

Nicky Garcea was a co-founder of Cappfinity alongside CEO Alex Linley in 2005 and has most recently led the company's entry into the US. The Co-CEO partnership will provide joint overall business responsibility to both leaders and the capacity to move forward at pace with an ambitious global growth strategy. Alex says 'I am excited at the speed and agility we will now be granted through the formalization of mine and Nicky's joint leadership roles. Nicky has been instrumental in our global growth, our strategic enterprise accounts and in helping form the special culture we have here at Cappfinity. I am excited for this new chapter together.'

Celine Floyd rejoined Cappfinity in 2018 and has led the leadership and talent management arms of the business through significant growth. A business psychologist with a strong commercial track record, Celine is a well-regarded thought leader and highly sought after by global clients for strategic advice and insights. Celine's promotion to Chief Proposition Officer will accelerate Cappfinity's expansion into the talent management market, alongside talent acquisition, and she will now oversee the global go-to-market strategy for the entire business. Alex expressed his enthusiasm for this promotion, saying "Celine is a huge asset to our company and has consistently demonstrated a unique combination of market insight, deep technical knowledge and an infectious enthusiasm for change and innovation that exemplifies Cappfinity. We are excited to see our offerings scale more quickly and significantly with this new appointment to our board."

With these appointments, Cappfinity reiterates its commitment to growth, pace and global expansion.

