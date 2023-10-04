Barbara Bush Foundation Partners with Award-winning Author, Entertainer and Philanthropist Geri Halliwell-Horner to Put Literacy in the Spotlight

Portion of the proceeds from Halliwell-Horner's new book, "Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen," will benefit the Foundation's nationwide literacy work

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy is pleased to announce its new partnership with author Geri Halliwell-Horner. Through this partnership, Halliwell-Horner will serve as an ambassador for the Foundation to raise awareness of literacy issues in the U.S. and encourage families nationwide to connect through reading.

Halliwell-Horner is an accomplished singer, writer, producer and actress who is widely recognized as "Ginger Spice," an original member of the record-breaking British pop group the Spice Girls. Her latest book, "Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen," was released on October 3. A longtime advocate for literacy in the U.K. through her work as an ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society, Halliwell-Horner is now partnering with the Barbara Bush Foundation to champion the issue in the U.S.

Earlier this morning, Halliwell-Horner joined Jenna Bush Hager, granddaughter of former first lady Barbara Bush, on "TODAY with Hoda & Jenna" to announce that she will generously donate a portion of her proceeds from "Rosie Frost" to support the Foundation's nationwide literacy work.

"Education is power, and literacy is the key to unlocking that power," said Halliwell-Horner. "I'm proud to partner with the Barbara Bush Foundation, the leading advocate for family literacy in the U.S., to support their incredible work and to help readers connect with my new book 'Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen.'"

To support the launch of "Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen," the Barbara Bush Foundation's team of family literacy experts partnered with Penguin Random House to create an online family resource guide to accompany the book. The guide includes activities and conversation starters that parents and caregivers can use to explore "Rosie Frost" along with their children, deepening their engagement with the book's subject matter and supporting their development as readers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Geri to expand her literacy advocacy work into the U.S., and we're so grateful for her generosity in supporting our mission," said Andrew Roberts, the Barbara Bush Foundation's interim president and CEO. "We love the themes of friendship, courage and finding your power that 'Rosie Frost' promotes, and we're excited to help readers and their families experience the book together."

The "Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen" Family Resource Guide is available free of cost at https://www.barbarabush.org/rosie/.

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy: The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, the Foundation is a public charity dedicated to creating a stronger, more equitable America in which everyone can read, write and comprehend in order to navigate the world with dignity. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org.

