Gain Life Selected for the 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminaries Claims Innovation Award

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gain Life has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the category of Claims Innovation.

Gain Life named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the category of Claims Innovation.

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry. The program spotlights top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products within the sector that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"Today's top insurance organizations recognize the industry's history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services," says NU Property & Casualty Executive Editor Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program."

"Gain Life relishes this leadership recognition. We are comfortable in our role and commitment to being the "tip of sphere" as it relates to the merger of technology, innovation, empathy and claims innovation," said CEO, Dave Merrill, Gain Life.

Gain Life builds software to help people and organizations return to health, work, and productivity. Their claims automation platform is utilized by self-insured organizations, insurance carriers, and third-party administrators to save claim costs and provide a better claims experience across multiple product lines. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Gain Life was born out of Harvard University's Innovation Lab.



