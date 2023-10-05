Elevate Aviation Group rebrands Keystone Aviation under Elevate Jet

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Aviation Group (EAG) successfully completes the full integration of multiple air carriers, delivering an improved experience for its managed aircraft owners and team members.

Elevate Jet's managed aircraft headquarters in Salt Lake City, UT. (PRNewswire)

EAG, a leader in service-centric private aviation solutions, announced the rebranding of Keystone Aviation as Elevate Jet. This rebranding strategy reflects the completed effort to combine each of the EAG operating divisions into a fully integrated platform of services.

Both Keystone Aviation and Elevate Jet divisions have a longstanding history of assisting clients in managing, selling, and acquiring aircraft. Aligning the Elevate name unifies the three services under a single brand, all sharing the overarching mission of delivering world-class services.

"This rebranding initiative is pivotal in Elevate Aviation Group's strategic vision to continue to position itself as the primary solution provider of aviation services for flyers and aircraft owners," said Randy McKinney, President of EAG. "Our unwavering commitment as a company is prioritizing the client experience. Consolidating all divisions under the Elevate moniker underscores our brand's consistency as the leading provider of all-encompassing aviation solutions."

Elevate Jet's emphasis on aircraft ownership and management highlights its distinct sub-brand, backed by seasoned teams. This strategic move aligns the Elevate brand across air transportation, travel consultancy, aircraft acquisitions and aircraft management services.

"The rebranding positions the Elevate Jet brand across the three divisions catering to aircraft owners," said David Allen, COO of Elevate Jet. "It represents our dedication to delivering remarkable experiences by working closely with clients to prioritize their needs and find optimal solutions."

Clients can expect a more seamless and integrated experience across all divisions, with enhanced support and a unified approach to solving complex aviation challenges. The rebranding process started September 1, 2023, with an expected completion by the end of November 2023.

About Elevate Aviation Group

Elevate Aviation Group provides aircraft owners and flyers unsurpassed service, safety and counsel. Through a fully integrated platform of aviation solutions, EAG serves some of the most recognized names in business, sports, entertainment, government and higher education. Private Jet Services provides air transportation and travel consultancy, while Elevate Jet provides MRO, Sales and Acquisitions, and Aircraft Management.

