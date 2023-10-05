Reputation Announces CEO Transition, Appointing Joe Burton as Chief Executive Officer

Joe Fuca to join Board of Directors

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management, today announced the appointment of Joe Burton as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 5th, 2023. The appointment concludes a thorough search for a successor to Joe Fuca, who will remain a member of the Board of Directors and continue to support Reputation in the next phase of growth.

Joe Burton has led public and private billion-dollar organizations in driving new product portfolios, go-to-market strategies, and innovative business models. He was previously the CEO of Telesign, a provider of customer identity and engagement solutions and held roles as CEO of Poly, as well as CTO of Unified Communications at Cisco. In addition to his vast experience, he comes to Reputation with expertise in big data, analytics, machine learning, SaaS, networking, unified communications, consumer electronics, and IoT.

"I am thrilled to join Reputation at a time when change and innovation are impacting companies at an unprecedented rate," said Burton. "With Reputation's proven leadership in reputation management, proprietary Reputation Score that customers use to drive profitability, and more than a decade of public review data, I knew Reputation has something special that other companies do not. I look forward to bringing my expertise to help continue to grow our impact for global customers."

"Joe Burton's excellent track record as a CEO is an exceptional match for Reputation's current moment," said Michael Fertik, Executive Chairman and Founder of Reputation. "The company is poised for massive scale, and our new CEO has exactly the right experience to lead us during this phase. As we enter the era of Artificial Intelligence, the board is eager to bring in Joe's technical background to ramp up product and development initiatives to serve our global customers with cutting-edge AI. On behalf of the board, we are grateful to Joe Fuca for his effective leadership and his many accomplishments at Reputation. We are delighted to continue to work alongside him as a board member."

Joe Fuca led Reputation through a period of growth over the last five years and will remain a member of the Board of Directors. He will continue working with the Reputation leadership team to grow the business by enabling customers to transform their feedback into growing and retaining customers from acquisition to loyalty.

"Reputation couldn't be in a better place as a growing company with a well-rounded leadership team, strong investors, and most importantly strong customer base," said Joe Fuca. "As a champion of inspiring people and driving high performing cultures, Mr. Burton is the perfect successor to foster a culture of growth and innovation at Reputation."

Joe Burton completed the Stanford Executive Program and Directors' Consortium at Stanford University Graduate School of Business and earned a bachelor's in computer information systems from Excelsior University.

To learn more about the Reputation and its leadership team please visit https://reputation.com/our-leadership/ .

About Reputation

Reputation is the only platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty. Functioning as a business' eyes and ears in the spaces where customers talk, post, review, and recommend, Reputation analyzes vast amounts of public and private feedback data to uncover predictive insights for companies to act on and improve the customer experience. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Bessemer Ventures, and Kleiner Perkins, Reputation turns consumer feedback into fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

