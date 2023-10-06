SOUTHWEST AIRLINES UNVEILS SPECIAL TROLLS-THEMED AIRCRAFT TO CELEBRATE DREAMWORKS ANIMATION'S NEW MOVIE "TROLLS BAND TOGETHER"

Airline to launch Customer sweepstakes, custom inflight entertainment content, and surprise and delight moments

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announces a partnership with DreamWorks Animation's "Trolls Band Together," a new film that embarks on a heartfelt journey to reunite characters Poppy and Branch with long-lost family members as they travel to new lands and create lasting friendships along the way. To celebrate the partnership Southwest today unveiled a Boeing 737-700 aircraft emblazoned with some of the film's beloved Trolls characters on the outside of the aircraft. The design continues onboard the aircraft with Trolls-themed images on a selection of cabin window shades.

"Southwest celebrates travel and meaningful connections made along the way, which is at the center of the 'Trolls Band Together' partnership and a core storyline of the film," said Brandy King, Managing Director of Communications at Southwest Airlines. "As the airline with Heart, we're inspired by the uplifting mantra of the film and value the opportunity to take our Customers to their version of a 'better place,' whether that's home to see family or setting out on their own new adventure."

To access broadcast-quality footage and high-res images of the aircraft, visit swamedia.com.

Beginning today, Customers can visit Southwest.fm/Trolls to enter a sweepstakes* for a chance to win a Trolls-themed getaway to Los Angeles, with roundtrip air travel provided by Southwest®, and tickets to see "Trolls Band Together."

To build additional excitement leading up to the "Trolls Band Together" theatrical release on Nov. 17, 2023, Southwest will feature:

Previous chapters of the blockbuster musical franchise, "Trolls" and "Trolls World Tour," and an exclusive Southwest and "Trolls Band Together" partnership video onboard Southwest flights.

Surprise & Delight pop-ups at airports and onboard flights, giving Customers Trolls-themed merchandise and creating memorable moments.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska and Rhode Island) age 19 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per person. All fields must be completed. Approximate retail value of prize: $3,300. For complete details and Official Rules, visit Southwest.fm/Trolls. By submitting this entry, you agree to the Official Rules. By entering, information collected will be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy at Southwest.com/privacy. Sponsor: Southwest Airlines Co., 2702 Love Field Drive, Dallas, TX 75235. Enter by Oct. 19, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 71,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1) Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1973-2019 annual profitability

About DreamWorks Animation's Trolls Band Together

This holiday season, get ready for an action-packed, all-star, rainbow-colored family reunion like no other as Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return for the new chapter in DreamWorks Animation's blockbuster musical franchise: Trolls Band Together.

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) are now officially, finally, a couple (#broppy)! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Golden Globe nominated electropop sensation Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André; Sing 2), Spruce (Grammy winner Daveed Diggs; Hamilton) and Clay (Grammy winner Kid Cudi; Don't Look Up). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn't seen his brothers since.

But when Branch's bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains—Velvet (Emmy winner Amy Schumer; Trainwreck) and Veneer (Grammy winner and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells; The Book of Mormon)—Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.

Featuring Trolls' signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Camila Cabello (Cinderella) as Viva; Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant) as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

The returning cast includes Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Zooey Deschanel as Bridget; Christopher Mintz-Plasse as Gristle, the Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt as Satin and Chenille, Grammy winner Anderson .Paak as Prince D, comedian Ron Funches as Cooper, SAG nominee Kunal Nayyar as Guy Diamond and Emmy winning Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond.

Trolls Band Together is steered by returning director Walt Dohrn and producer Gina Shay, and is co-directed by Tim Heitz (head of story, Trolls World Tour). DreamWorks Animation's Trolls films—2016's Trolls and 2020's Trolls World Tour—have sung and danced their way to record-breaking success, earning an Oscar® nomination for Best Original Song and fueling one of the largest and most beloved entertainment brands in the world.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022's The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television studio is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES UNVEILS SPECIAL TROLLS-THEMED AIRCRAFT (PRNewswire)

Southwest Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/SOUTHWEST AIRLINES)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.