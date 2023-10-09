BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that WiMi researched on AIGC intelligent interactive interface generation system based on big data. This is a system that utilizes large-scale datasets and artificial intelligence algorithms to automatically generate intelligent interactive interfaces.

Big data plays a crucial role in the AIGC intelligent interactive interface generation system based on big data researched by WiMi. Big data does not only refer to a large amount of data, but more importantly, it contains multiple types of data and needs to be processed and analyzed by complex algorithms. First, the system collects a large amount of user data, including but not limited to user usage, search history, preferences and so on. Then, the system gives these data to AI models for training, from which it learns the user's favorite elements and design styles, and the system automatically generates the corresponding code and design according to the needs and ideas provided by the user, in order to quickly build a high-quality intelligent interactive interface. Finally, the system will continuously improve the algorithm and enhance the quality of the generated content based on the user's feedback information and behavioral data, and optimize the generated content and update the algorithm model to better meet the user's needs.

This system is a complex system whose core modules include a data collection and processing module, AI model training module, code generation and design module, optimization and update module, and interface display and testing module. These modules cooperate with each other to complete the function of the whole system, which can help designers and developers quickly build high-quality intelligent interactive interfaces and improve work efficiency and productivity.

Data collection and processing

Collect user data from various data sources and process and filter this data. The data sources can include websites, applications, social media, etc. Through data collection and processing, the system can better understand the user's preferences and needs, and provide a basis for the subsequent generation of intelligent interactive interfaces.

AI model training

Machine learning algorithms are used to analyze and model previously collected and processed user data to train an AI model. During the training process, the system learns the user's preferred elements, design styles and interaction methods. After training, the AI model can automatically generate the appropriate code and design based on the requirements and ideas provided by the user.

Code generation and design

This module is one of the most core modules of the whole system. When the user provides data and ideas, the system will automatically generate the corresponding code and design according to the AI model. In the process of generating codes and designs, the system will consider the user's actual needs, equipment compatibility, response speed and many other factors to ensure that the generated codes and designs can meet the user's needs.

Model optimization and update

By collecting user feedback and behavioral data, the system will continuously improve the algorithms and enhance the quality of generated content to achieve a better user experience. At the same time, the system also needs to update the AI model to adapt to the changing user needs and technical environment.

Intelligent interactive demonstration and testing

This module is responsible for displaying the generated intelligent interactive interface to the user, as well as testing and evaluating it. In this process, the system needs to consider various aspects such as user experience, interaction effect and performance to ensure that the generated intelligent interactive interface can meet the user's expectations and requirements. At the same time, the system will optimize and adjust the intelligent interactive interface to solve latent problems and defects.

The AIGC intelligent interaction interface generation technology based on big data researched by WiMi is a technological innovation with great potential, which utilizes artificial intelligence technology and big data analysis technology to achieve the goal of rapidly constructing high-quality intelligent interaction interfaces and forming smarter human-computer intelligent interaction modes. It has a broad application prospect and can be applied to various types of products and services, including websites, applications, games and other fields. For example, it can be used in virtual reality and augmented reality technologies to enhance user immersion and experience by automatically generating realistic scenes and models. In addition, it can also be applied to the Internet of Things (IoT) fields, such as smart home, to realize remote control and management of home devices by generating intelligent control panels. In the future, with the continuous development and improvement of technology, it is believed that the AIGC intelligent interactive interface generation technology based on big data will become an important tool in digital transformation.

