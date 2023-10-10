J.S. Held Expands Turnaround & Restructuring, Corporate Finance, & Capital Raising Expertise with the Acquisition of Phoenix Management Services® and Phoenix IB®, a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer

JERICHO, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm J.S. Held announces expanded corporate finance and investment banking expertise with the acquisition of Phoenix Management, providing operationally focused turnaround, transaction, strategic growth investor services, and Phoenix IB®, an independent licensed broker-dealer under federal and state securities law (CRD#: 132710/SEC#: 8-66628), providing special situation investment banking solutions to middle-market enterprises across the United States.

JSHeld.com (PRNewsfoto/J.S. Held) (PRNewswire)

Phoenix Management clients benefit from our working alongside J.S. Held experts with deep technical & scientific mastery and a unique understanding of intellectual property & intangible asset corporate value drivers.

Phoenix Management Services®, under the leadership of Michael Jacoby, James Fleet, Brian Gleason, and Joseph Nappi has decades of experience, across more than 50 industries and over 1,600 client engagements, enabling the team to assess complex situations rapidly, providing valuable financial insights and operational assessments to help private and public sector clients achieve their business goals. Their experts serve middle market clients across numerous sectors, providing:

Bankruptcy Advisory

Business & Operational Assessments

Crisis, Turnaround, and Liquidity Management

Independent Director Roles

Interim Management (CEO, CFO, COO, CRO)

Investor Support Services

Operational Improvement & Restructuring

Secured Creditor Advisory

Michael Jacoby, Senior Managing Director and Shareholder at Phoenix Management, shares, "We see a tremendous opportunity to expand our teams' collective executive, financial, operational, and strategic management expertise in combination with the experts at J.S. Held." Mr. Jacoby continues, "As a part of J.S. Held, our clients will benefit from our global footprint and expanded capabilities, working alongside 1,500 experts with deep technical and scientific mastery and a unique understanding of intellectual property and intangible value drivers, among others."

Phoenix IB® provides sell-side and buy-side M&A advisory services and private debt and equity placements, primarily for middle-market companies. The investment banking team is well-known for its depth of experience – multi-transaction relationships that span decades, and a successful track record of closing innovative and award-winning transactions. The team thrives in distinctly complex deals, including niche businesses or story-driven transactions, tight funding deadlines or enhanced leverage requirements, unusual structuring requirements, and distressed or turnaround, including 363 sale processes.

David Weiner, Executive Vice President at J.S. Held, shares, "Among many qualities that were attractive to us in this acquisition is the unique combination of entrepreneurial and visionary leaders with an unwavering focus on operations that helps clients maximize enterprise value." Mr. Weiner continues, "The addition of the Phoenix team reinforces our shared expertise across many sectors, including construction, energy and power, healthcare, high tech, manufacturing, retail, telecom, transportation, and others."

As a result of the transaction, Phoenix Management clients have access to more than 1,500 technical, scientific, financial, and strategic experts across five continents, including business enterprise and intellectual property valuation; compliance and regulatory consulting; forensic accounting, labor, and dispute investigations; M&A regulatory response; ESG & sustainability consulting; cybersecurity; interim management and independent director candidates, among others.

For more than 25 years, Phoenix Management Services has published its proprietary "Lending Climate in America" survey to evaluate national lending attitudes and trends. Each quarter, the survey is distributed to over 5,000 lenders nationwide. Visit the Lending Survey at Phoenix Management to learn more.

Clearsight Advisors served as financial advisor to Phoenix Management in connection with the transaction.

To learn more about Phoenix Management, a part of J.S. Held, please visit: https://www.jsheld.com/about-us/news/js-held-acquires-phoenix-management.

About J.S. Held

J.S. Held is a global consulting firm that combines technical, scientific, financial, and strategic expertise to advise clients seeking to realize value and mitigate risk. Our professionals serve as trusted advisors to organizations facing high stakes matters demanding urgent attention, staunch integrity, proven experience, clear-cut analysis, and an understanding of both tangible and intangible assets.

The firm provides a comprehensive suite of services, products, and data that enable clients to navigate complex, contentious, and often catastrophic situations.

J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not certified public accounting firm(s) and do not provide audit, attest, or any other public accounting services. J.S. Held, its affiliates and subsidiaries are not law firms and do not provide legal advice. Securities offered through PM Securities, LLC, d/b/a Phoenix IB, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC or Ocean Tomo Investment Group, LLC, a part of J.S. Held, member FINRA/ SIPC. All rights reserved.

CONTACT:

Kristi L. Stathis

J.S. Held LLC

kristi.stathis@jsheld.com

+1 786 833 4864

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.S. Held