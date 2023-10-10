RDI® ELEVATION™ RAIL FROM BARRETTE OUTDOOR LIVING® RECOGNIZED IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 HOME RENOVATION AWARDS

CLEVELAND, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrette Outdoor Living®, a division of Oldcastle APG®, announced today that RDI® Elevation™ Rail was recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Home Renovation Awards. Select winners can be found in the March/April 2024 issue of Good Housekeeping and the full list is available online at: Good Housekeeping's 2023 Home Renovation Awards.

RDI® Elevation(TM) Rail is available as pre-assembled kits with pre-installed brackets and pre-strung stainless-steel cables. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be recognized for RDI Elevation Rail by Good Housekeeping, a trusted resource for homeowners, in the Exterior Enhancements category," said Patrick Ianni, Vice President, Customer Operations and Product Development, Barrette Outdoor Living. "We pride ourselves on creating solutions that are based on principles of being faster and easier, so it is exciting to have our RDI Elevation Rail be recognized for its innovation and performance."

RDI Elevation Rail is an innovative horizontal cable railing system that can install 38% faster than leading competition* with fewer orders of SKUs needed. RDI Elevation Rail is available as pre-assembled kits with pre-installed brackets and pre-strung stainless-steel cables. The new system features Barrette Outdoor Living's patent pending OneTen™ built-in centralized tensioning system, a unique mechanism in the industry which eliminates the need to tension each cable individually and decreases the need for seasonal adjustments.

With its modern, industrial design, RDI Elevation Rail offers a continuous top rail for both stair and level applications. Its adjustable panels that span up to 6' wide enable the railing to be installed indoors or outdoors without obstructing views. There are no special tools or fasteners required to install RDI Elevation Rail.

*Claim based on a 12'x18' deck with 8 posts and 7 panels (RDI Elevation Rail installed 49 minutes faster than competitive cable railing install of 129 minutes)

About Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.

Barrette Outdoor Living, a division of Oldcastle APG, is a leading manufacturer of fencing, railing, decking and complementary outdoor products in North America. Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to embrace their Outside Side™ in bringing their outdoor spaces to life with its diverse, durable and sustainable product lines. Utilizing more than 70 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and rigorous testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered and designed to ensure flexibility and ease of installation. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, is an international provider of outdoor living and building materials, with industry-leading positions in hardscapes, concrete masonry, fencing and railing, bagged dry mixes, lawn and garden, pool finishes and composite decking. Oldcastle APG's signature brand portfolio includes Belgard®, Echelon®, Barrette Outdoor Living®, Sakrete®, Amerimix®, Pebble Technology International® and MoistureShield®. For more information, visit oldcastleapg.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barrette Outdoor Living