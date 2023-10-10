Watchmen Security and ZeroEyes Announce Strategic Partnership to Increase Indiana Community Safety

INDIANAPOLIS and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watchmen Security, a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions in Central Indiana, and ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced a strategic partnership to advance community safety and security across Indiana.

Through the partnership, Watchmen Security will integrate ZeroEyes' proactive AI-based gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution into the services offered to customers through its One Watch program, creating an even higher level of protection for subscribers and bolstering the safety and well-being of communities it serves.

Austin Smith, CEO of Watchmen Security, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "ZeroEyes' groundbreaking gun detection technology dramatically changes the conversation around community safety and security from one focused on investigation of incidents after the fact to one centered on prevention. By giving us the ability to proactively identify firearm threats in real-time, ZeroEyes empowers us to stay one step ahead of them. Businesses, schools, hospitals, community centers, residents—together, we can set a new standard of safety in our communities."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software is layered on a subscriber's existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type, and last known location, to local staff and first responders in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We applaud Watchmen Security's commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for Indiana businesses and communities," said Mike Lahiff, ZeroEyes co-founder and CEO. "As violent crime continues to plague this country, we are proud to partner with companies that are determined to protect citizens and prevent loss of life."

At the core of Watchmen Security's mission lies an unwavering commitment to forging safe, secure, and interconnected environments for its valued customers. With a vision and service offerings much greater in scope than traditional security services, Watchmen Security is dedicated to increasing safety for customers and safeguarding the spaces and places where its customers live, work, and play. The company's approach goes beyond mere security provision; it embodies a team of dedicated professionals who are wholeheartedly committed to preserving lives, safeguarding property, and fostering resilient and tightly knit communities.

About Watchmen Security

Watchmen Security is a leading provider of comprehensive security solutions, dedicated to creating safe, secure, and interconnected environments for its clients. With a mission to elevate community well-being, Watchmen Security's team of professionals is committed to preserving lives, safeguarding property, and fostering resilient communities. For more information about Watchmen Security and its comprehensive security services, please visit www.watchmensecureone.com .

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

