WORLD-FAMOUS HAWAII RECORDING STUDIO ANNOUNCES GRAND RE-OPENING

ISLAND SOUND STUDIOS - NEW LIFE FOR THE WATERFRONT RECORDING STUDIO BEHIND ANDERSON PAAK, DR. DRE, JAY Z, KANYE, & MORE.

HONOLULU, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Sound Studios , the renowned music recording studio sitting on the stunning oceanscape of Hawaii Kai, is preparing to celebrate its highly-anticipated grand reopening. This marks a fresh beginning for a studio once left deteriorating that has a storied history of hosting some of the music industry's most illustrious names.

Founded amidst the rich musical tapestry of Hawaii, Island Sound Studios has played a pivotal role in shaping the world's musical landscape. Over the years, it has welcomed acclaimed artists like Beyonce, Eminem, Justin Bieber, and Eddie Vedder, solidifying its reputation as a hub for artistic innovation and creativity in the music industry .

The studio's extraordinary journey takes an exhilarating turn as it is resurrected under the visionary leadership of Bryan Spicer, the distinguished Executive Producer and Director behind Hawaii Five O and Magnum PI, alongside his brother, Kyle Spicer, a seasoned Music Producer and Engineer. Their unwavering dedication and forward-thinking vision have not only rescued the studio from potential demolition but have also injected fresh vitality into its iconic spaces through extensive renovations and equipment upgrades.

Bryan Spicer expressed his passion for this exciting venture, stating, "Not only will you find everything a musician can expect from a world-class recording facility in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, or London; but the island provides a special kind of magic you just can't find anywhere else in the world."

Island Sound Studios' grand reopening promises to usher in a new chapter of music history. The studio is poised to welcome local musicians and international bands, renewing its commitment to artistic excellence while staying deeply connected to the unparalleled spirit of Hawaii. In addition, the studio welcomes Voice-Over and ADR opportunities to film, television, podcast, and video game creators.

With anticipation building and the countdown to the grand re-opening underway, Island Sound Studios invites musicians and industry professionals to secure their sessions now, as the calendar is filling up rapidly.

