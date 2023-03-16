Oddsmakers project strong results from the Iona Gaels (27-7), assigning them the 50th-best odds in all of college basketball and the top odds among MAAC teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

The Gaels play the UConn Huskies, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, March 17 in the First Round. In this contest, UConn is favored by 9.5 points. Bookmakers have set the over/under at 141.5.

Iona NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 50th Bet $100 to win $50000 Pre-Tournament +50000 49th Bet $100 to win $50000 Pre-New Year +50000 78th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +25000 63rd Bet $100 to win $25000

Iona Team Stats

Iona has a +387 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.4 points per game. It is putting up 76.4 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and is giving up 65.0 per outing to rank 41st in college basketball.

Iona is 19-5 in games it was listed as the favorite, and has a single win (1-1) in games it was listed as the underdog.

While Iona has been victorious in just one game when favored by three points or fewer (1-1), it is 18-4 when favored by three or more points.

Iona Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-1 | Q2 Record: 1-2 | Q3 Record: 7-3 | Q4 Record: 19-1

0-1 | 1-2 | 7-3 | 19-1 Iona has seven wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Iona has 19 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Iona Players

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the Gaels in scoring, racking up 16.9 points per game.

Daniss Jenkins leads Iona with 4.9 assists a game and Nelly Junior Joseph paces the squad with 9.4 rebounds per matchup.

Clayton is the top three-point shooter for the Gaels, connecting on 2.2 per contest.

Clayton leads the team with 1.9 steals per game. Joseph collects 1.5 blocks a contest to pace Iona.

