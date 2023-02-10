Oddsmakers have listed the Syracuse Orange (15-10) with +35000 moneyline odds to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Syracuse and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Orange are scheduled to play the NC State Wolf Pack in a home contest on Tuesday, February 14. This bout tips off at 7:00 PM ET. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

Syracuse NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +35000 63rd Bet $100 to win $35000 Pre-New Year +20000 50th Bet $100 to win $20000 Preseason +20000 55th Bet $100 to win $20000

Get the best new user offer at BetMGM using our link.

Syracuse Team Stats

Syracuse's +107 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.6 points per game (115th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (201st in college basketball).

This year, the Orange have a 9-5 record at home and a 5-4 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Syracuse has won 12 games (12-3) when playing as the favorite, while going 2-7 when listed as the underdog.

In ACC action, Syracuse is 8-6, compared to a 7-4 record outside of the conference.

The Orange are 3-2 in one-possession games and 4-5 in games decided by six points or fewer.

Syracuse Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-5 | Q2 Record: 1-2 | Q3 Record: 6-3 | Q3 Record: 8-0

0-5 | 1-2 | 6-3 | 8-0 Syracuse has five losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Syracuse has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch the college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV.

Best Syracuse Players

Joseph Girard III leads the Orange in scoring, racking up 17.0 points per game.

Judah Mintz leads Syracuse with 4.4 assists a game and Jesse Edwards paces the squad with 10.1 rebounds per matchup.

The Orange are led by Girard from long distance. He connects on 2.9 shots from deep per game.

Syracuse's blocks leader is Edwards, who records 2.8 per game. Mintz leads the team by averaging 2.0 steals a contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.