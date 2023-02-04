Saturday's game between the Syracuse Orange (13-10, 6-6 ACC) and Boston College Eagles (11-12, 5-7 ACC) matching up at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 72-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orange, who are listed as small favorites. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Syracuse is projected to cover the point spread (2.5) versus Boston College. The two teams are expected to eclipse the 138.5 total.

Syracuse vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 72, Boston College 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Syracuse vs. Boston College

Pick ATS: Syracuse (-2.5)



Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Syracuse has put together a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Boston College is 9-11-0. Both the Orange and the Eagles are 11-9-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams score an average of 140.1 points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's total. Syracuse is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 games, while Boston College has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange have a +89 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game to rank 124th in college basketball and are giving up 70.6 per outing to rank 214th in college basketball.

Syracuse pulls down 32.2 rebounds per game (166th in college basketball) compared to the 31.7 of its opponents.

Syracuse hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (292nd in college basketball) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (63rd in college basketball). It is making 3.3 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 9.6 per game while shooting 34.3%.

The Orange average 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (137th in college basketball), and allow 90.2 points per 100 possessions (173rd in college basketball).

Syracuse and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Orange commit 11.4 per game (106th in college basketball) and force 12.4 (170th in college basketball action).

