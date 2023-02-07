How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 3-10 Big East) will attempt to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (14-10, 4-9 Big East) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game.
St. John's (NY) vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights
- The Red Storm's 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.7 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).
- St. John's (NY) has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 352nd.
- The Red Storm average 9.2 more points per game (77.0) than the Bulldogs give up (67.8).
- When St. John's (NY) allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 3-1.
St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- St. John's (NY) is putting up more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (71.6).
- At home the Red Storm are allowing 69.6 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than they are away (84.9).
- St. John's (NY) knocks down more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (4.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than away (28.2%).
St. John's (NY) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Georgetown
|W 75-73
|Madison Square Garden
|2/1/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 84-72
|Carnesecca Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 96-71
|Cintas Center
|2/7/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/11/2023
|Providence
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|2/14/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
