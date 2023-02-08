Wednesday's game between the Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) and the Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA) at Matthews Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Hofstra squad securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 8.

According to our computer prediction, Hofstra projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Northeastern. The over/under has been set at 140.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Hofstra vs. Northeastern Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Matthews Arena

Matthews Arena Line: Hofstra -6.5

Hofstra -6.5 Point Total: 140.5

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hofstra vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: Hofstra 74, Northeastern 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. Northeastern

Pick ATS: Hofstra (-6.5)



Hofstra (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (140.5)



Hofstra has put together a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Northeastern is 7-12-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Pride are 11-9-0 and the Huskies are 14-5-0. The two teams combine to score 140.5 points per game, which equals this matchup's over/under. Hofstra is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Northeastern has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride are outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 74 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 68.5 per outing (149th in college basketball).

The 29.9 rebounds per game Hofstra averages rank 285th in the country, and are 3.9 fewer than the 33.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Hofstra hits 1.5 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.7 (51st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2.

The Pride rank 75th in college basketball by averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 177th in college basketball, allowing 90.4 points per 100 possessions.

Hofstra forces 11.6 turnovers per game (238th in college basketball) while committing 10.6 (40th in college basketball play).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.