Wednesday's 6:00 PM ET game between the Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA) and the Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) at Matthews Arena features the Pride's Aaron Estrada as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS Sports Network.

How to Watch Hofstra vs. Northeastern

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Matthews Arena

Matthews Arena Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

Hofstra's Last Game

Hofstra was victorious in its most recent game versus the Stony Brook, 79-58, on Saturday. Tyler Thomas was its leading scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Thomas 29 11 3 1 0 3 German Plotnikov 14 3 1 0 0 2 Bryce Washington 14 3 0 0 1 2

Hofstra Players to Watch

Estrada is the Pride's top scorer (21.6 points per game, eighth in college basketball) and rebounder (5.5), and contributes 4.0 assists.

The Pride get 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Thomas.

Jaquan Carlos is the Pride's top assist man (4.5 per game), and he contributes 6.6 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, making 49.5% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Nelson Boachie-Yiadom is putting up 3.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 57.9% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)