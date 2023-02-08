How to Watch Hofstra vs. Northeastern on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Hofstra Pride (17-8, 10-2 CAA) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Northeastern Huskies (8-14, 4-7 CAA) at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Matthews Arena.
Hofstra vs. Northeastern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthews Arena in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride have shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- Hofstra has compiled a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.1% from the field.
- The Pride are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 164th.
- The Pride score an average of 74.0 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 70.6 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- When Hofstra allows fewer than 66.5 points, it is 9-1.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison
- Hofstra is scoring more points at home (81.2 per game) than away (72.7).
- At home the Pride are conceding 64.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than they are away (72.7).
- At home, Hofstra knocks down 9.9 triples per game, 1.6 more than it averages away (8.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40.1%) than on the road (35.9%).
Hofstra Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|W 85-81
|TD Arena
|2/2/2023
|Towson
|W 76-72
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/4/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 79-58
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Northeastern
|-
|Matthews Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Monmouth
|-
|OceanFirst Bank Center
|2/13/2023
|Drexel
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
