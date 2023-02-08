Wagers on the Army-Loyola (MD) game are waiting for you. If you're a new customer in an area with legal online sports betting, keep reading to find out how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our BetMGM bonus right away!

Army vs. Loyola (MD) Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Where: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Christl Arena

Christl Arena Line: Army -7.5

Army -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Army -350, Loyola (MD) +260

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is simple. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're wanting to put money on the Black Knights and Greyhounds game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Black Knights (-350) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $12.86 back in your pocket.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Black Knights at -7.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout in certain situations. In this case, the -7.5 means that the Black Knights must win by at least eight points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Greyhounds would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 136.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.