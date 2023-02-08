Wednesday's game between the Stony Brook Seawolves (8-16, 4-7 CAA) and Monmouth Hawks (4-20, 3-8 CAA) going head to head at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 70-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Stony Brook, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on February 8.

There is no line set for the game.

Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Stony Brook vs. Monmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Monmouth 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Monmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Stony Brook (-6.5)

Stony Brook (-6.5) Computer Predicted Total: 132.7

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves have a -136 scoring differential, falling short by 5.7 points per game. They're putting up 63.1 points per game to rank 345th in college basketball and are allowing 68.8 per contest to rank 159th in college basketball.

Stony Brook is 246th in college basketball at 30.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.3 its opponents average.

Stony Brook knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball) while shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc (284th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 9.1 per game while shooting 35.8%.

The Seawolves average 89.2 points per 100 possessions (289th in college basketball), while giving up 97.2 points per 100 possessions (329th in college basketball).

Stony Brook has committed 2.6 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.9 (66th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.3 (363rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.