The Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7 ACC) and the Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) are slated to meet on Wednesday at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, with a tip-off time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Jesse Edwards is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN

Syracuse's Last Game

Syracuse won its most recent game against the Boston College, 77-68, on Saturday. Edwards was its high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jesse Edwards 27 7 2 1 4 0 Joseph Girard III 18 5 3 1 0 1 Judah Mintz 15 1 5 4 0 0

Syracuse Players to Watch

Edwards is posting a team-leading 10 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 14 points and 1.6 assists, making 61% of his shots from the floor.

Judah Mintz is No. 1 on the Orange in assists (4.4 per game), and posts 15.4 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also averages 2.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Joseph Girard III is averaging team highs in points (16.6 per game) and assists (3.2). And he is producing 2.8 rebounds, making 40.2% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.

The Orange receive 6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Maliq Brown.

Benny Williams gets the Orange 6.6 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)