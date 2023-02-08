The Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7 ACC) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Syracuse vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

This season, Syracuse has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 198th.

The Orange's 74.5 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 75.3 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

When Syracuse allows fewer than 70.1 points, it is 9-1.

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison

Syracuse averages 78.5 points per game at home, and 68.4 on the road.

At home, the Orange allow 69.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 71.8.

At home, Syracuse makes 6.6 treys per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.3%) than away (35.1%).

