How to Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida State Seminoles (8-16, 6-7 ACC) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Syracuse Orange (14-10, 7-6 ACC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Syracuse vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Syracuse Stats Insights
- The Orange's 47.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Seminoles have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- This season, Syracuse has a 13-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Orange rank 198th.
- The Orange's 74.5 points per game are just 0.8 fewer points than the 75.3 the Seminoles give up to opponents.
- When Syracuse allows fewer than 70.1 points, it is 9-1.
Syracuse Home & Away Comparison
- Syracuse averages 78.5 points per game at home, and 68.4 on the road.
- At home, the Orange allow 69.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 71.8.
- At home, Syracuse makes 6.6 treys per game, 0.8 more than it averages away (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.3%) than away (35.1%).
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 85-70
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/30/2023
|Virginia
|L 67-62
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/4/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 77-68
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/8/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/14/2023
|NC State
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/18/2023
|Duke
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
