Hofstra vs. Towson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game features the Towson Tigers (13-8) and the Hofstra Pride (8-13) squaring off at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-53 win for heavily favored Towson according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Pride suffered a 63-59 loss to Monmouth.
Hofstra vs. Towson Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York
Hofstra vs. Towson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Towson 70, Hofstra 53
Hofstra Schedule Analysis
- The Pride's signature win this season came in a 46-42 victory over the Elon Phoenix on January 6.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Hofstra is 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 42nd-most losses.
Hofstra 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over Army (No. 248) on December 7
- 74-71 at home over LIU (No. 309) on December 3
- 64-60 at home over New Orleans (No. 330) on December 21
- 63-62 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 336) on January 13
- 69-60 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 343) on November 18
Hofstra Performance Insights
- The Pride have a -97 scoring differential, falling short by 4.7 points per game. They're putting up 58.2 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball and are allowing 62.9 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.
- On offense, Hofstra is scoring 53.9 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (58.2 points per game) is 4.3 PPG higher.
- The Pride are averaging 58.4 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 58.1 points per contest.
- Hofstra is allowing 60.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.1 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (64.8).
- The Pride have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 53.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.3 points fewer than the 58.2 they've scored this year.
