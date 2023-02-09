Iona vs. Fairfield Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Thursday's contest at Hynes Athletic Center has the Fairfield Stags (13-9) squaring off against the Iona Lady Gaels (17-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 64-54 victory for heavily favored Fairfield.
In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Gaels earned a 68-58 victory over Canisius.
Iona vs. Fairfield Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York
Iona vs. Fairfield Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairfield 64, Iona 54
Iona Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Gaels' best win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 135) in our computer rankings. The Lady Gaels secured the 47-42 win on the road on January 14.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iona is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Iona is 15-1 (.938%) -- tied for the third-most victories.
Iona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on December 17
- 63-49 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 28
- 63-44 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 12
- 87-62 at home over Wagner (No. 251) on November 10
- 61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on February 2
Iona Performance Insights
- The Lady Gaels have a +193 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 63.4 points per game to rank 205th in college basketball and are giving up 54.6 per outing to rank 16th in college basketball.
- Iona's offense has been more effective in MAAC games this year, putting up 64.0 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 63.4 PPG.
- The Lady Gaels are averaging 66.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (61.2).
- In 2022-23, Iona is surrendering 51.7 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 57.0.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Gaels have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 65.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 63.4 they've racked up over the course of this year.
