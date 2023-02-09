Thursday's contest at Hynes Athletic Center has the Fairfield Stags (13-9) squaring off against the Iona Lady Gaels (17-5) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 64-54 victory for heavily favored Fairfield.

In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Gaels earned a 68-58 victory over Canisius.

Iona vs. Fairfield Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle, New York

Iona vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 64, Iona 54

Iona Schedule Analysis

The Lady Gaels' best win this season came against the Quinnipiac Bobcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 135) in our computer rankings. The Lady Gaels secured the 47-42 win on the road on January 14.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Iona is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Iona is 15-1 (.938%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Iona 2022-23 Best Wins

57-54 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on December 17

63-49 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 28

63-44 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 12

87-62 at home over Wagner (No. 251) on November 10

61-54 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on February 2

Iona Performance Insights