Thursday's contest between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-5) and the Long Island Sharks (3-19) at Rothman Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-54 and heavily favors Fairleigh Dickinson to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Sharks enter this game after a 61-39 loss to Merrimack on Thursday.

LIU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey

LIU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 54

LIU Schedule Analysis

  • The Sharks picked up their best win of the season on November 7, when they took down the Ohio Bobcats, who rank No. 155 in our computer rankings, 74-67.
  • LIU has 11 losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

LIU 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on January 28
  • 70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 348) on November 12

LIU Performance Insights

  • The Sharks put up 55.2 points per game (337th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (281st in college basketball). They have a -289 scoring differential and have been outscored by 13.2 points per game.
  • LIU scores fewer points in conference play (53.6 per game) than overall (55.2).
  • The Sharks score 51.4 points per game at home, and 57.8 away.
  • In 2022-23 LIU is allowing 1.8 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (69.1).
  • While the Sharks are scoring 55.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 53.6 points per contest.

