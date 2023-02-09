LIU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (16-5) and the Long Island Sharks (3-19) at Rothman Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-54 and heavily favors Fairleigh Dickinson to take home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Sharks enter this game after a 61-39 loss to Merrimack on Thursday.
LIU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rothman Center in Teaneck, New Jersey
LIU vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 64, LIU 54
LIU Schedule Analysis
- The Sharks picked up their best win of the season on November 7, when they took down the Ohio Bobcats, who rank No. 155 in our computer rankings, 74-67.
- LIU has 11 losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.
LIU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-54 at home over Saint Francis (BKN) (No. 236) on January 28
- 70-54 on the road over Hartford (No. 348) on November 12
LIU Performance Insights
- The Sharks put up 55.2 points per game (337th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (281st in college basketball). They have a -289 scoring differential and have been outscored by 13.2 points per game.
- LIU scores fewer points in conference play (53.6 per game) than overall (55.2).
- The Sharks score 51.4 points per game at home, and 57.8 away.
- In 2022-23 LIU is allowing 1.8 fewer points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (69.1).
- While the Sharks are scoring 55.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 53.6 points per contest.
