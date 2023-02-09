Manhattan vs. Siena Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Manhattan Lady Jaspers (9-13) versus the Siena Saints (14-9) at MVP Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Manhattan, who is slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 9.
In their last game on Saturday, the Lady Jaspers claimed a 57-44 win over Saint Peter's.
Manhattan vs. Siena Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Manhattan vs. Siena Score Prediction
- Prediction: Manhattan 64, Siena 59
Manhattan Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Jaspers' best win of the season came against the Fairfield Stags, a top 100 team (No. 99), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Jaspers registered the 53-46 home win on February 2.
Manhattan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-54 at home over Howard (No. 210) on November 19
- 64-46 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on December 17
- 57-44 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on February 4
- 78-53 at home over Siena (No. 283) on January 12
- 73-47 at home over LIU (No. 309) on December 22
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Manhattan Performance Insights
- The Lady Jaspers have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 58.2 points per game (307th in college basketball) and allowing 58.5 (52nd in college basketball).
- In MAAC play, Manhattan scores 58.2 points per game, which equals its overall season average.
- At home the Lady Jaspers are putting up 60.8 points per game, seven more than they are averaging away (53.8).
- At home Manhattan is allowing 54.9 points per game, eight fewer points than it is on the road (62.9).
- While the Lady Jaspers are posting 58.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, amassing 56.4 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.