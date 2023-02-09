Thursday's contest at McCann Arena has the Marist Red Foxes (10-11) matching up with the Rider Broncs (5-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 60-57 win for Marist, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Red Foxes are coming off of a 73-45 loss to Quinnipiac in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Marist vs. Rider Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, New York

Marist vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marist 60, Rider 57

Marist Schedule Analysis

The Red Foxes' best win this season came in a 56-43 victory against the Manhattan Lady Jaspers on January 5.

Marist has four losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Marist 2022-23 Best Wins

59-41 on the road over American (No. 169) on December 10

61-45 over North Florida (No. 217) on November 19

65-54 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on February 2

83-77 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 19

63-55 on the road over Niagara (No. 266) on December 17

Marist Performance Insights