Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Saint Peter's Peacocks (0-22) and the Niagara Purple Eagles (10-10) at Yanitelli Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-65, with Saint Peter's securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Purple Eagles head into this matchup after a 61-54 loss to Iona on Thursday.
Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey
Niagara vs. Saint Peter's Score Prediction
- Prediction: Saint Peter's 67, Niagara 65
Niagara Schedule Analysis
- Against the Fairfield Stags, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Purple Eagles secured their best win of the season on January 12, a 70-62 road victory.
Niagara 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-64 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 135) on January 5
- 66-62 on the road over Manhattan (No. 164) on December 31
- 74-70 at home over Manhattan (No. 164) on January 19
- 73-54 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 225) on January 28
- 67-64 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 280) on January 7
Niagara Performance Insights
- The Purple Eagles' -50 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.4 points per game (205th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (232nd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Niagara has averaged 66.8 points per game in MAAC play, and 63.4 overall.
- The Purple Eagles are scoring more points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (61.5).
- Niagara allows 67.2 points per game at home, and 63.9 on the road.
- While the Purple Eagles are putting up 63.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 67.3 a contest.
