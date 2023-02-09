Thursday's contest features the Wagner Seahawks (11-9) and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (8-14) squaring off at Spiro Sports Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 62-60 victory for Wagner according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Terriers' last game on Saturday ended in a 61-48 victory over Stonehill.

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spiro Sports Center in Staten Island, New York

Saint Francis (BKN) vs. Wagner Score Prediction

Prediction: Wagner 62, Saint Francis (BKN) 60

Saint Francis (BKN) Schedule Analysis

The Terriers defeated the No. 251-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wagner Seahawks, 61-59, on January 26, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Saint Francis (BKN) has seven losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Saint Francis (BKN) 2022-23 Best Wins

66-59 at home over Merrimack (No. 303) on January 2

66-60 at home over LIU (No. 309) on January 16

62-54 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 315) on January 21

70-61 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 334) on February 2

65-59 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 334) on January 6

Saint Francis (BKN) Performance Insights